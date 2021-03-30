PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Poynette, Lodi looking to stay perfect after season-opening wins

The Poynette football team atoned for its difficult close to the 2019 season.
The Pumas snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 34-6 romp over Orfordville Parkview/Albany in last week’s COVID Spring Large Conference season opener.
Looking to stay on the prowl, things don’t get any easier for Poynette this week as it travels to fellow Week 1 winner New Glarus/Monticello on Thursday. The Glarner Knights looked equally dominant in their opening victory over Montello/Princeton/Green Lake as they steamrolled their way to a 47-6 win.
The Phoenix struck first in the first quarter but the rest was New Glarus/Monticello as it scored the game’s remaining 47 points unanswered. Helping to spearhead that charge was senior quarterback Darris Schuett.
The Glarner Knights signal caller accounted for six total touchdowns, including three through the air with 201 yards on 16-of-25 passing. He added another 46 yards rushing on seven carries, while Cade Femrite was New Glarus/Monticello’s bell cow back, rushing for 90 yards on 10 carries.
New Glarus/Monticello has plenty of aerial weapons at Schuett’s disposal as he connected with five separate targets against the Phoenix, hitting Jack Parman seven times for 90 yards. He hooked up with Peter Gustafson for all three scores — they were Gustafson’s only catches, totaling 62 yards.
It will be a definite change in pace for a Pumas defense that didn’t give up a single yard through the air against the Vikings. Poynette’s defense bent to the tune of 215 yards rushing on 47 carries, but forced seven Parkview/Albany fumbles — the Pumas recovered three of them — and didn’t give up an offensive touchdown.
Helping lead Poynette was the duo of juniors Dylan Elsing and Connor Anker, who rushed for 71 and 68 yards, respectively, and a score apiece, while quarterback Jimmy Heath had 64 total yards and two scores.
Blue Devils aim to shutdown Chiefs
Like their traditional Capitol North Conference rival, Lodi got off to a good start last Friday as it rolled past Edgerton, 32-11, in a Rock Valley Small Conference opener.
And like the Pumas, the Blue Devils will have a far tougher challenge this week as they head to Walworth Big Foot. Lodi’s balanced offensive attack was again paced by the ground game as Lucas Heyroth continued the Blue Devils’ long line of dominant running backs.
The junior ball carrier toted the rock 27 times for 261 yards — 9.7 yards per attempt — and scored all four of Lodi’s touchdowns. Not to be overshadowed, senior quarterback Quinn Faust threw for 150 yards on 13-of-23 passing, connecting with twin Connor Faust five times for 79 yards, but threw a pair of interceptions.
The Blue Devils defense helped make up for it with a pair of fumble recoveries of their own and held the Crimson Tide to just 137 total yards, including 41 yards rushing on 27 carries. Aiding in the offense was junior kicker Chandler Curtis, who booted field goals from 31 and 39 yards out in the second quarter to help Lodi take a 12-3 lead into halftime.
Those special team efforts could come in handy this week as the Chiefs boast a much stiffer offensive challenge. Big Foot made easy work of Clinton in its season opener, caging the Cougars in a 47-26 home win.
The Chiefs raced out to a 28-6 lead at the break and never trailed. Big Foot racked up 448 yards of offense, led by the passing of Basil Demco (165 yards, two TDs) and the rushing of Jax Hertel (138 yards, 19.7-yard average, two TDs).
Alex Schmitz was Demco’s top receiving threat as he caught both passes among his three catches for 98 yards on the night. Defensively, the Blue Devils will have to worry about the duo of Ashton Robinson and Aiden Martin, who had 14 and 12 tackles respectively, including a forced fumble by the former.
Phoenix extinguish game against Cardinals
Following a season-opening loss to New Glarus/Monticello, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake will be on the sidelines this week as it canceled its game against Brodhead/Juda scheduled for Friday.
According to Travis Wilson of WisSports.net, the Phoenix canceled this week’s contest “due to low available numbers in the program.”
MPGL is scheduled to travel to Black River Falls on April 9.
