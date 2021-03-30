PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Poynette, Lodi looking to stay perfect after season-opening wins

The Blue Devils defense helped make up for it with a pair of fumble recoveries of their own and held the Crimson Tide to just 137 total yards, including 41 yards rushing on 27 carries. Aiding in the offense was junior kicker Chandler Curtis, who booted field goals from 31 and 39 yards out in the second quarter to help Lodi take a 12-3 lead into halftime.

Those special team efforts could come in handy this week as the Chiefs boast a much stiffer offensive challenge. Big Foot made easy work of Clinton in its season opener, caging the Cougars in a 47-26 home win.

The Chiefs raced out to a 28-6 lead at the break and never trailed. Big Foot racked up 448 yards of offense, led by the passing of Basil Demco (165 yards, two TDs) and the rushing of Jax Hertel (138 yards, 19.7-yard average, two TDs).

Alex Schmitz was Demco’s top receiving threat as he caught both passes among his three catches for 98 yards on the night. Defensively, the Blue Devils will have to worry about the duo of Ashton Robinson and Aiden Martin, who had 14 and 12 tackles respectively, including a forced fumble by the former.

Phoenix extinguish game against Cardinals