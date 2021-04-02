PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lodi locks down Walworth Big Foot; Poynette picked apart by NGM

As much as a sound rushing attack has been the staple of the Lodi football team the better part of the last decade, its defense has been nothing to sneeze at either.

The Blue Devils went back to work on the defensive end on Thursday night as they forced three interceptions and kept Walworth Big Foot scoreless the final three quarters in an 18-6, Rock Valley Small Conference win. Alex Rashid rushed for 86 yards on 24 carries to lead Lodi, which held the Chiefs to just 186 total yards following their 448-yard, 47-point outburst in week 1.

While the Blue Devils ground game was also held in check — Lodi had just 169 total yards on the ground on 37 carries — their passing game helped pick up the slack. Much of that came from the duo of twin brothers Quinn and Connor Faust.

Quinn Faust completed 11-of-20 passes for 148 yards and two scores through the air, including what proved to be the game-winner to Connor midway through the second quarter. Facing a third-and-10 from the Big Foot 29-yard line and the game tied at 6, Quinn connected with Connor on a fade to the left side of the end zone for a 12-6 lead with 7 minutes, 36 seconds left to play before halftime.