PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Lodi weathers rain to wipe out Mauston, 7-0

A rain delay of about 45 minutes midway through the action Thursday evening ultimately proved to be nothing more than a bother for the Lodi prep girls tennis team, as the Blue Devils won all seven flights to sweep visiting Mauston.

The Blue Devils' Dorothy Deans dropped only one game while defeating Akasha Hill in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1 and in fact Lodi dropped only three games in all during singles competition.

Other singles winners for Lodi were Rachel Winters (6-0, 6-1 over Annah Lund in the second flight), Taylor Paar (6-1, 6-1 over Camille Galloway at No. 3) and Caroline Karls (6-0, 6-0 over Charis Jacob in the fourth flight).

In doubles action, Krista Mayberry and Oliva Lange defeated Allison Lavold and Emma Eilers, 6-2, 6-2, in the top flight while Lexy Karls and Rylee Schneider won 6-0, 6-0 over Allison Bilski and Mykenzie Wonderly at No. 2.

Mira Potter and Michelle McMahon won 6-0, 6-1 over Brooke Braunschweig and Virginia Waldhart in the third doubles flight to round out the sweep for the Blue Devils.

LODI 7, MAUSTON 0