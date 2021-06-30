PREP SOFTBALL: Poynette trio, Lodi's Christofferson earn first-team honors to lead area's All-Capitol North picks

For as much change faced the Poynette prep softball team in 2021, including a new head coach and a largely inexperienced varsity team, the end of the season was incredibly familiar.
The Pumas finished in the top half of the Capitol North Conference in the regular season before capturing another WIAA Division 3 regional title and ultimately falling just one game short of another trip to the state tournament.
Poynette’s run of consistency carried through to the All-Capitol North Conference team as the Pumas combined for six all-league selections, led by the first-team trio of senior Peyton Gest and sophomores Holly Lowenberg and Brooke Steinhorst.
Lake Mills senior Taylor Roughen earned league Player and Pitcher of the Year honors as she helped the L-Cats to the Capitol North title, a game ahead of the Pumas.
Poynette exacted its revenge by bouncing Lake Mills in the Div. 3 sectional semifinals, thanks in part to its first-team trio of Gest, Lowenberg and Steinhorst.
The threesome was crucial to Poynette’s success this season, which ended with a 20-5 overall record (8-2 Capitol North) and a 1-0 loss to eventual Div. 3 state champion Dodgeville in a sectional final. The duo of Lowenberg and Steinhorst shined in the circle for the Pumas as both pitchers extinguished opposing batters left and right.
Lowenberg ended the year with a 0.62 earned run average after allowing just nine earned run in 102 innings of work. She compiled a 13-3 record and finished with 157 strikeouts to just 15 walks with 67 hits. Also effective was Steinhorst as the right-hander finished with a 1.35 ERA over 52 innings.
Steinhorst allowed just 10 earned runs on 31 hits with 68 punchouts and nine walks.
Gest meanwhile manned first base, finishing with 101 putouts, 12 assists and a perfect fielding percentage. She also starred in the middle of the Poynette lineup, racking up 27 hits on the year in 73 at-bats.
Gest ripped eight doubles, three home runs and a triple, while adding 24 RBIs. She compiled a .370 batting average, as well as a .412 on-base percentage and a second-best .630 slugging percentage.
Coupled with their pitching prowess, the duo of Steinhorst and Lowenberg shined at the plate, with the former leading the Pumas with 35 hits. Steinhorst finished with 8 doubles and a pair of triples to go along with a team-high 25 RBIs, as well as .417 BA, .456 OBP and a .560 slugging percentage.
Lowenberg was close behind with 28 hits, including four doubles, a triple and five home runs to accompany 23 RBIs. She hit .350 while compiling a .391 OBP and a .612 slugging percentage.
Joining the Pumas trio of first-team selections was Lodi’s Mackenzie Christofferson, the Blue Devils’ lone first-team pick.
Christofferson played a crucial role in the Blue Devils success this season in just her first season of varsity softball, as Lodi finished 4-15 overall, including 1-9 in league play.
The sophomore finished second on the team in hits with 21, including a team-high seven doubles, and she also led the way with 12 RBIs. Christofferson also led the Blue Devils in batting average (.467), on-base percentage (.510) and slugging percentage (.622).
In the field, she had a third-best 31 putouts to go with a second-best 23 assists, while committing just four errors and helping turn four double plays. Christofferson finished the year with a .931 fielding percentage, good for second-best among the Blue Devils with at least 50 total chances.
Coupled with the first team picks, Poynette’s Abby Klink, Ashia Meister and Laken Wagner, as well as Lodi’s Emma Krumpen, all earned second-team honors.
Like Christofferson, Krumpen shined in both the field and at the plate. The junior led the way at the dish with a team-high 23 hits, including four doubles and the Blue Devils’ lone home run, while accounting for 10 RBIs.
Krumpen hit .460 while compiling a .500 on-base percentage and a .600 slugging percentage. The success at the plate helped her cause in the circle as Krumpen struck out 49 in 59 2/3 innings of work as the Blue Devils’ top pitcher. She allowed 87 earned runs on 126 hits and 56 walks.
Klink carried just as heavy a bat for the Pumas, racking a second-best 29 hits on the year, including eight doubles and a pair of homers. She had 22 RBIs and led the Pumas with a .446 batting average, .520 OBP and a .662 slugging percentage, while adding 16 putouts and nine assists in the outfield.
Wagner meanwhile was a force behind the plate, registering 241 putouts and 16 assists as the Pumas starting catcher, finishing with a .992 fielding percentage. She flexed her muscles at the plate as well with 23 hits, including seven doubles and a homer, to go along with 21 RBIs.
Rounding things out was Meister, who matched Wagner with 23 hits, including a pair of doubles. Meister added 11 RBIs and stole four bases behind a .312 OBP. In the field she had a third-best 39 putouts with 27 assists and a .943 fielding percentage.
