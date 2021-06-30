PREP SOFTBALL: Poynette trio, Lodi's Christofferson earn first-team honors to lead area's All-Capitol North picks

Christofferson played a crucial role in the Blue Devils success this season in just her first season of varsity softball, as Lodi finished 4-15 overall, including 1-9 in league play.

The sophomore finished second on the team in hits with 21, including a team-high seven doubles, and she also led the way with 12 RBIs. Christofferson also led the Blue Devils in batting average (.467), on-base percentage (.510) and slugging percentage (.622).

In the field, she had a third-best 31 putouts to go with a second-best 23 assists, while committing just four errors and helping turn four double plays. Christofferson finished the year with a .931 fielding percentage, good for second-best among the Blue Devils with at least 50 total chances.

Coupled with the first team picks, Poynette’s Abby Klink, Ashia Meister and Laken Wagner, as well as Lodi’s Emma Krumpen, all earned second-team honors.

Like Christofferson, Krumpen shined in both the field and at the plate. The junior led the way at the dish with a team-high 23 hits, including four doubles and the Blue Devils’ lone home run, while accounting for 10 RBIs.