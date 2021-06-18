PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Lodi, Poynette combine for 20 state qualifiers from Div. 2 Whitewater sectional

The triple jump is nothing new to Milne as stated; however, she received a unique reprieve in the form of Thursday night’s hour-long delay that forced the athletes and coaches into the Whitewater High School gymnasiums. Having ran the 200-meter dash prelims prior to her three preliminary attempts in the triple jump, Milne said she “was lightheaded,” thanks in part to the immense heat, so the added break provided a welcomed breather.

“I think that’s probably what got me to state. Having that little break because my legs got a bit of a rest,” she said. “I was nervous about doing it but I think it helped me out a lot, actually.”

It also helped aid in her recharging for the 200 finals, as she finished fourth with a time of 26.65 seconds, narrowly behind sophomore Lily Strong (:26.59). Along with her third-place finish in the 200, Strong punched her ticket to state in the 100 with a third-place time of 13.08 seconds.

Joining the speedy duo will be Ella Puls, as the junior was the lone Blue Devils girl to earn a spot in the field events, taking third in the shot put with a throw of 38-10. Puls also flexed her muscles on the track, joining Milne, Dylann Harrington and Lexi Meek in winning the final event of the night, the 1,600-meter relay, with a time of 4:10.97.