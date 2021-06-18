PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Lodi, Poynette combine for 20 state qualifiers from Div. 2 Whitewater sectional

WHITEWATER — Track and field events can come down to inches.
Sometimes as little as half-an-inch, just as Lauryn Milne. That miniscule margin made the difference between Milne missing out on a qualifying spot at state in the triple jump her sophomore season.
And after having her season last year canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lodi senior was certainly hungry to try and atone for that Thursday night. Milne certainly did, and then some, as she finished third with a season-best jump of 36 feet, 6½ inches and punched her ticket in two other events to help lead a deep Blue Devils contingent at the WIAA Division 2 Whitewater sectional.
Milne was among three Lodi girls individual qualifiers and helped anchor the Blue Devils’ winning 1,600-meter relay en route to a team runner-up finish with 51 points, just three behind team champion Madison Edgewood. It capped off an outstanding day for the Blue Devils as a whole, as the Lodi boys crowned four champions, including a trio of individual wins by junior Lucas Heyroth, to win the team title with 72 points, edging out second-place Jefferson (63).
“It’s awesome, especially with the shortened season,” Milne said. “The coaches, they know what they’re doing. We weren’t supposed to be insanely amazing or anything, but we all pulled through and got the events we needed to get some points.”
The triple jump is nothing new to Milne as stated; however, she received a unique reprieve in the form of Thursday night’s hour-long delay that forced the athletes and coaches into the Whitewater High School gymnasiums. Having ran the 200-meter dash prelims prior to her three preliminary attempts in the triple jump, Milne said she “was lightheaded,” thanks in part to the immense heat, so the added break provided a welcomed breather.
“I think that’s probably what got me to state. Having that little break because my legs got a bit of a rest,” she said. “I was nervous about doing it but I think it helped me out a lot, actually.”
It also helped aid in her recharging for the 200 finals, as she finished fourth with a time of 26.65 seconds, narrowly behind sophomore Lily Strong (:26.59). Along with her third-place finish in the 200, Strong punched her ticket to state in the 100 with a third-place time of 13.08 seconds.
Joining the speedy duo will be Ella Puls, as the junior was the lone Blue Devils girl to earn a spot in the field events, taking third in the shot put with a throw of 38-10. Puls also flexed her muscles on the track, joining Milne, Dylann Harrington and Lexi Meek in winning the final event of the night, the 1,600-meter relay, with a time of 4:10.97.
“We’ve been working so hard and our 4x4, we weren’t expecting at all to get even close to what we just did. We had four seniors two years ago who were insane,” Milne said, noting the group’s two Division I commits Mackenzie Heyroth (Wisconsin) and Rhianna Walzer (Butler). “And we did realized ‘We can run pretty good, too.’”
That was also the case for the Lodi boys, who combined for nine state qualifiers, headlined by Heyroth. Following a stellar freshman season in which he took second in the long jump and third in the 110-meter hurdles, the season away didn’t slow Heyroth down as he swept the hurdle events and also soared to victory in the long jump.
Heyroth opened his night with a win in the 110 hurdles with a top time of 14.93 seconds. He later threw down a 39.61 to grab gold in the 300 hurdles, only after producing his most dominant win performance of the night.
Coming out of the break lightning delay, Heyroth hammered the competition in the long jump winning by over 10 inches with a top leap of 23 feet, ½ inch. He wasn’t alone at the top of the medal stand as the Blue Devils’ 3,200-meter relay opened the evening’s festivities with a win as the team of Parker Heintz, Sean Crowder, Amos Weber and Connor Pecard crossed in 8:30.28, just over three seconds ahead of runner-up Belleville/New Glarus.
The Blue Devils 800-meter relay team of Heyroth, Marcus Malig, Cayden Coddington and Brody Nyffenegger also punched their ticket to state with a runner-up time of 1:32.18. Coupled with the relays’ success, Nyffenegger took third in the triple jump (43-4¾) and fourth in the 100 (:11.59), while Heintz was fourth in the 800 (2:01.30).
Rounding out the Lodi qualifiers was Melvin McIntyre, as the senior cleared 13-3 to take third in the pole vault. In all Lodi accounted for 15 state qualifiers to lead a sound performance from the entire Columbia County area.
The Blue Devils weren’t alone in bringing home the gold as Poynette’s Megan Reddeman won the girls high jump. The senior cleared 5 feet, 3 inches to earn a return trip to UW-La Crosse after tying for fifth in the high jump at the 2019 Div. 2 state championships.
Reddeman will also head back to the big dance in the pole vault. After failing to clear the opening height of 9-6 at state as a sophomore, Reddeman finished second on Thursday with a top height of 10 feet, just falling shy of champion Annie Murphy of Walworth Big Foot’s mark of 10-3.
The Pumas distance runners are also on the prowl to state as senior Katelyn Chadwick punched her ticket in both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs, while the Poynette boys 3,200 relay also qualified. After logging a conservative time of 13:02.13 in the two-mile at regionals, Chadwick squashed that time on Thursday, taking second with a time of 11:55.79.
Chadwick admitted she “kind of ran easier at regionals,” and “just top-four was my goal.” She certainly did just that, and kept the foot on the gas earlier in the night during the mile as she shaved another 16-plus seconds off her seed time to take third in 5:23.96. Like Reddeman, Chadwick qualified for both events at the 2019 Div. 2 state tournament but failed to podium, so this year’s trip is extra special for the pair.
“It’s really awesome. She’s one of my best friends, so to go with her again (is special),” Chadwick said.
Chadwick also gave credit to her “training buddies,” the Pumas boys 3,200 relay team for setting the tone on the night, as the quartet of juniors Tucker Johnson, Austin Kruger, Trent Chadwick and Trent Sickenberger took fourth with a time of 8:38.36 to earn their first-ever trip to state.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.