PREP WRESTLING: Area trio eying third-straight state trips on Saturday

Sectional returnees looking for redemption

Along with those with their sights set on a return to state, a number of wrestlers have hopes of redemption after being turned away at sectionals last year.

Six area grapplers that missed the podium are back this year looking to avenge their losses and punch their tickets to the big dance. Chief among those are Lodi sophomore Zane Licht and Poynette sophomore Isaiah Gauer.

Licht, ranked No. 8 at 145, is one of just three ranked wrestlers in his bracket and carries the second-best record at 6-1. Meanwhile, Gauer (8-2), an honorable mention pick, is one of four to garner rankings at 113, including his first-round opponent Ian Suer of Parkview, ranked No. 12.

Along with Licht, fellow Blue Devil sophomore Dean Finney is back at 132 pounds after falling in the quarterfinals last season, while Poynette junior Owen Bahr is making his second straight appearance at 160.

Portage junior Seth Williams is back at sectionals for the second year, this time in Div. 1 and at 145 pounds. Williams, who lost both matches last year at 138, enters with a 6-3 record this season and has a difficult draw in Waukesha West’s seventh-ranked CJ Grisar.