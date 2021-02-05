PREP WRESTLING: Area trio eying third-straight state trips on Saturday

There were plenty of Columbia County wrestlers that found success at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament last season.
From Poynette’s Cash Stewart capturing the Pumas’ first-ever individual title, to Portage, Lodi and Pardeeville tri-op each being represented on the podium, there was plenty of hardware collected.
While this year’s tournament will be unlike any other, held at three separate venues, one per division, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, punching your ticket to the big dance is still a tremendous accomplishment. Even greater is making a state tournament return, a dream many area grapplers can turn into a reality this season.
Chief among those with a chance to make it back to state is Stewart. The Pumas junior, ranked No. 2 at 138 pounds in Division 3 by WiWrestling.com, is eying a third consecutive state trip after winning gold at 120 last year and finishing fourth as a freshman at 113 in 2019.
The road won’t be easy for Stewart (4-0) at Saturday’s Div. 3 Dodgeland sectional. He could face two other ranked foes. Among those is a potential semifinal matchup with No. 3 Javis Pinter of Kenosha Christian Life, and a possible championship tie against Random Lake’s eighth ranked Parker Scholler.
Along with Stewart, Portage’s Lowell Arnold and Lodi’s Parker Heintz have third consecutive state appearances on their minds.
After qualifying at 132 pounds in Div. 1 as a freshman, Arnold made his state return last year in Div. 2 at 145. It didn’t go to plan for the junior as he fell to eventual state champion Braeden Scoles in the semifinals before bowing out in his first wrestleback.
Following a runner-up finish at last week’s Div. 1 Beaver Dam regional, the Warriors’ No. 6 ranked wrestler has plenty of added motivation. He’ll have his hands full in order to reach next week’s culminating meet at Kaukauna as Arnold will open Saturday’s Mukwonago sectional meet against Hartland Arrowhead’s Noah Mulvaney.
The top-ranked sophomore finished runner-up at 152 pounds last season. Should Arnold upset Mulvaney or go through the wrestlebacks, he could meet DeForest’s Brody Hemauer. The Norskies No. 2 ranked junior handed Arnold his first loss last weekend.
As for Heintz, he had a nice turnaround last season after bowing out in the prelims as a freshman. The Blue Devils junior took fourth last season at 106 to reach the podium for the first time. Despite failing to wrestle a match before last weekend’s Div. 2 Richland Center sectional, Heintz captured the regional title at 113 and enters this weekend ranked No. 4.
Heintz is one of five ranked wrestlers in his weight class, including top-ranked Rhett Koenig of Prairie du Chien — last year’s state champ at 106 — whom Heintz could meet in the finals.
Rivalry trio eyeing return trips
Stewart isn’t the only Puma looking to make his return to next weekend’s Div. 3 state tournament at Wausau East. Fellow returning qualifiers Gunnar Hamre and James Amacher are back in the sectionals after the sophomore duo made their state debuts last year.
It was a fruitful first trip for Hamre as he finished fourth at 138, while Amacher fell in his 126-pound preliminary match. Hamre (11-0) is ranked third at 145 after moving up a weight class this year also faces a tall task with four other ranked foes in his division, with a guaranteed ranked vs. ranked match in the semifinals and a potential meeting with second ranked Cael Erickson of Cedar Grove-Belgium in the finals.
Amacher (10-2) shot up four weight classes this year, and finished runner-up at 152 at last Saturday’s Waterloo regional. The loss leaves Amacher with a difficult draw in his quarterfinals match as he opens his journey back to state against Orfordville Parkview senior Korben Brown, ranked No. 2.
Coupled with the Poynette pair, Lodi’s Chandler Curtis is back at sectionals looking to build on his bronze medal performance last year. Curtis (8-1) took third in his state debut at 120 last season — the best finish by a Blue Devil — and rolled right along this year to the regional title at 126.
The third ranked junior is the highest ranked wrestler in his weight class, setting him up with a good shoot to head back to state.
Sectional returnees looking for redemption
Along with those with their sights set on a return to state, a number of wrestlers have hopes of redemption after being turned away at sectionals last year.
Six area grapplers that missed the podium are back this year looking to avenge their losses and punch their tickets to the big dance. Chief among those are Lodi sophomore Zane Licht and Poynette sophomore Isaiah Gauer.
Licht, ranked No. 8 at 145, is one of just three ranked wrestlers in his bracket and carries the second-best record at 6-1. Meanwhile, Gauer (8-2), an honorable mention pick, is one of four to garner rankings at 113, including his first-round opponent Ian Suer of Parkview, ranked No. 12.
Along with Licht, fellow Blue Devil sophomore Dean Finney is back at 132 pounds after falling in the quarterfinals last season, while Poynette junior Owen Bahr is making his second straight appearance at 160.
Portage junior Seth Williams is back at sectionals for the second year, this time in Div. 1 and at 145 pounds. Williams, who lost both matches last year at 138, enters with a 6-3 record this season and has a difficult draw in Waukesha West’s seventh-ranked CJ Grisar.
Rounding out the sectional returnees are Westfield’s Darren Leibsle and Mason Peters. The senior pair has flexed their muscles this season after Leibsle took fourth at 160 last season and Peters bowed out in the quarterfinals at 195 as a sophomore in 2019.