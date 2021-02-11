PREP WRESTLING: Lodi trio looking to leave own mark, break Blue Devils' state title drought

The Blue Devils' dominant runs weren't reflected in the WiWrestling.com rankings. Curtis and Heintz both garnered No. 4 spots while Licht earned a No. 5 ranking in the site's final standings.

While the subdued status would probably classify each grappler as a metaphorical underdog in their respective brackets, it's of no concern.

“I’ve seen them, but I don’t think they affect things much. Anyone can beat anyone else on a given day,” Heintz said.

“They don’t care who they wrestle, they just know if they can control what they can in each match, score points and wrestle hard, good things are going to happen,” Endres added. “They’ve been doing that all year, and really throughout their careers. It’s a new tournament, but it’s nothing different; the approach is the same.”

The fourth-year head coach is right in recognizing the change in this year’s tournament. Along with the qualifying field getting trimmed from 12 to eight wrestlers per weight class to accommodate for the pandemic, all three state tournaments are being held on Saturday at separate venues. The usual three-day marathon has been condensed into a one-day sprint, something Curtis views as an advantage.