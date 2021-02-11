PREP WRESTLING: Lodi trio looking to leave own mark, break Blue Devils' state title drought

LODI — The WIAA individual state wrestling tournament has a long history of iconic and revered moments.
While those snapshots are memorable for the participants, those same instances viewed through the eyes of the next generation carry their own level of resonance. For the Lodi wrestling program, there have been plenty of triumphs over the years; however, one that hasn’t been witnessed in 12 years is a Blue Devil's hand being raised as state champion.
In 2018, then-senior Jacob Heyroth had a chance to become Lodi’s first state champion since Keegan and Logan Einerson won Div. 2 individual titles at 103 and 152 pounds in 2009. Heyroth ultimately settled for silver, a feat witnessed by the Blue Devils' triumvirate of state qualifiers this season — juniors Chandler Curtis and Parker Heintz, as well as sophomore Zane Licht.
With Curtis and Heintz volunteering as towel tappers and Licht watching older brother Zach, a 2018 River Valley grad, compete, the group got an up-close-and-personal view of the finals. This time, they’re the ones who will be looking to end the Lodi title drought and spur on the next generation as they compete in Saturday’s big dance at Adams-Friendship High School.
“It’s cool. Looking back at old pictures and highlight tapes of that state tournament, you see these guys towel tapping and smiling, and it’s really cool to come full circle,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “What these guys don’t realize is they’re the heroes (now) and they set the standard for the next generation of Lodi wrestling. This is their time here and now.”
Heintz added: “It was pretty cool since we were mat-side. We were towel tappers at that tournament, and how up close and high energy it all was. It was very fun.”
The energy of the state tournament will be nothing new to Heintz and Curtis, who will be making their third and second straight appearances, respectively. Licht will make his state debut. It’s just another tally in the long list of Blue Devils taking the state stage.
Lodi has had at least three wrestlers qualify for each of the last eight tournaments, and 19 of the last 21.
“It’s pretty cool to see that we’ve had three, four or five qualifiers every year and to just keep that going,” Curtis said.
“I think it’s pretty cool how everyone is just on board for state and trying to get there,” added Licht, who moved to Lodi from Spring Green ahead of the 2018-19 school year.
Despite advancing its smallest contingent since Jacob Clapper and Joe Conklin in 2013, Endres has supreme confidence in the trio building off last year’s success. Lodi had all four of its qualifiers reach the podium last year, including a third-place finish by Curtis at 120 pounds and a fourth-place finish by Heintz at 106.
“While we can’t replicate that this year with only bringing three guys, we can have a lot of guys have a lot of success,” Endres said.
Given the disjointed 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Endres and the Lodi coaching staff talked more about the onus being on the individual than ever this year. With minimal dual meets, and multi-team competitions only beginning in January, individual work was imperative for those making a state push this year.
For Endres, the fact the trio did so is a testament to that effort.
“For them to make it to the state tournament and have goals to place or win the state tournament, they’ve earned it,” he said.
That was evidenced by the group’s performance at last weekend’s Div. 2 Richland Center sectional. Curtis and Licht cruised to the individual titles at 126 and 145 pounds while Heintz added runner-up honors in a difficult 113-pound bracket.
Curtis (11-1) breezed to his second straight individual title, wrestling a combined 2 minutes, 13 seconds to rack up three pins in three matches. Licht (9-1) looked just as dominant with a pin, major decision and technical fall, while Heintz (5-1) notched a pin before splitting a pair of 5-2 decisions, including a loss to defending 106-pound state champion Rhett Koenig, of Prairie du Chien, in the title match.
“I think it’s good,” Licht said of the group’s strong performance last weekend. “We just have to keep it rolling and make sure we keep pushing the pace during our matches; giving it our all to everyone.”
The Blue Devils' dominant runs weren't reflected in the WiWrestling.com rankings. Curtis and Heintz both garnered No. 4 spots while Licht earned a No. 5 ranking in the site's final standings.
While the subdued status would probably classify each grappler as a metaphorical underdog in their respective brackets, it's of no concern.
“I’ve seen them, but I don’t think they affect things much. Anyone can beat anyone else on a given day,” Heintz said.
“They don’t care who they wrestle, they just know if they can control what they can in each match, score points and wrestle hard, good things are going to happen,” Endres added. “They’ve been doing that all year, and really throughout their careers. It’s a new tournament, but it’s nothing different; the approach is the same.”
The fourth-year head coach is right in recognizing the change in this year’s tournament. Along with the qualifying field getting trimmed from 12 to eight wrestlers per weight class to accommodate for the pandemic, all three state tournaments are being held on Saturday at separate venues. The usual three-day marathon has been condensed into a one-day sprint, something Curtis views as an advantage.
“I like the one-day tournaments a lot better than the two-day, because then you have people cutting a lot of weight and getting those extra pounds as the day goes on,” he said. “At state last year in the placement matches, some kids were five pounds over the scratch and this year it’s only three.”
Heintz shared those sentiments, admitting he feels he “wrestles better overall on the first day of tournaments,” while Licht said he plans to treat the meet “as a bigger weekend tournament.”
While the venue will be different than the 17,230-seat spectacle that is the Kohl Center, Endres knows the group’s goals haven’t changed.
“I think these guys know it’s the state tournament and they’d be ready to go even if the state tournament was being wrestled in a barn,” he said. “They have goals — they’ve had them for a long time — and they’ve put in a lot of work.
“While maybe the show won’t be as grand, the results still count and all the success they have this weekend will be validating.”
