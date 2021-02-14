PREP WRESTLING: Lodi's Licht resilient in runner-up finish at state debut; Heintz, Curtis join on podium

“Trying your best instead of giving up, like some people might do,” he added. “You just wrestle through it and hope for the best.”

That was noticed by Endres and the Blue Devils staff all season as Heintz was unable to wrestle until regionals after healing from a stress fracture. Heintz also fought through the passing of his grandfather on the day of regionals — his first competition of the year — to reach a third straight state tournament.

“It’s not always about wins and losses,” Endres said. “It’s about having pride and effort, and Parker has those things. We’re just so proud of all he’s accomplished this year.”

It’s a feather in the cap for the program as a whole, with Lodi getting all of its qualifiers on the podium for the second straight year. And the sour taste in the Blue Devils’ mouths has them eager to get started on next year’s preparation with sights set on gold once again.

“It’s pretty sick that everyone’s just grinding to get on the podium. Hopefully we can all end up on top before the end of our high school years,” Licht said.

