PREP WRESTLING: Lodi's Licht resilient in runner-up finish at state debut; Heintz, Curtis join on podium

FRIENDSHIP — It’s a tall task facing a three-time state champion looking to etch their name in immortality.
As grand a challenge as that may seem, it didn’t deter Zane Licht.
Facing off with three-time defending state champion Matty Bianchi of Two Rivers, the Lodi sophomore went at the Purple Raiders senior. Ultimately however, Bianchi wouldn’t be denied his moment in the spotlight, cruising to a 20-1 technical fall in the 145-pound championship match at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament at Adams-Friendship High School, becoming the 19th four-time champion in state history.
“I was just so proud of his effort in the finals match. He just went out and attacked. Just like how he wrestles everybody, he wrestled a guy that's going to be a four-time champion,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said.
“He went after him, attacked and came close to a couple takedowns. On top, that's why Bianchi's a four-time state champ.”
The state debutant was one of three Blue Devils to reach the podium as juniors Parker Heintz and Chandler Curtis each hit the medal stand for a second straight year.
A difficult start sunk Licht (11-2) as he fell behind 10-1 after the first period following a pair of three-point turns by Bianchi (12-0). The veteran stayed on the front foot, adding a takedown and three more near fall points in the second to seize a commanding 15-1 lead.
With a technical fall one point away, Licht opted to start the third period neutral and stayed aggressive, but Bianchi capped off his career defining achievement with another takedown and three more near fall points to write his name in the state record books.
Even in defeat, there was a lot of positives for Licht to draw on. After losing both of his sectional matches year ago, the sophomore turned it around 180 degrees to a second-place finish in his first-ever state tournament. Licht’s journey, which also included major decision wins over Wrightstown’s Nick Alexander (9-0) and Abbotsford/Colby’s River Halopka (17-5) saw him become Lodi’s first finalist since Jacob Heyroth reached the 182-pound championship bout in 2018.
“I just got a lot more room to improve, but just from not qualifying to making it state and placing is pretty cool,” he said. “Hopefully I can shoot for gold next year.”
Heintz and Curtis will join him in looking ahead to next year after bittersweet finishes to their junior campaigns. Following his third-place finish a year ago, Curtis was forced to settle for fourth in a tough 126-pound bracket. After a semifinals loss to runner-up Max Ronsman of Luxemburg-Casco, Curtis (13-3) to the third-place match following a come-from-behind pin over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro’s Tanner Andersen in the consolation wrestlebacks.
The momentum stalled however, as Curtis suffered a 7-3 decision loss to Ashland’s Austin Defoe. Curtis trailed 4-1 after the second period and got a takedown 30 seconds into the third period to cut the lead to 1, but the Oredockers junior held on from there, fending off a Curtis throw for a takedown and riding out the Lodi junior.
“I appreciate his effort, his ‘never out of it’ attitude, and even in his third-place match, he’s out there throwing the kitchen sink at the guy,” Endres said. “He’s never going to lay down for you, give you everything he has and you just love guys like that.”
“It’s pretty huge just knowing that after I took one loss, I didn’t just give up; I kept going and unfortunately the third-place match didn’t work out,” Curtis added.
Heintz suffered a similar fate at 113 pounds as he finished fourth for the second consecutive season. Like Curtis, Heintz (7-3) rallied following a 4-1 decision loss to Neillsville co-op’s Luke Dux — the exact same opponent that beat him in last year’s 106 quarterfinals — pinning Campbellsport’s Drake Muellenbach in 12 seconds to reach the third-place match.
The battle for bronze also didn’t go his way as Heintz dropped a 3-0 decision to Spencer/Columbus Catholic’s Treyton Ackman. Despite another fourth-place finish, Heintz was proud of his effort and “Just overcoming the adversity.”
“Trying your best instead of giving up, like some people might do,” he added. “You just wrestle through it and hope for the best.”
That was noticed by Endres and the Blue Devils staff all season as Heintz was unable to wrestle until regionals after healing from a stress fracture. Heintz also fought through the passing of his grandfather on the day of regionals — his first competition of the year — to reach a third straight state tournament.
“It’s not always about wins and losses,” Endres said. “It’s about having pride and effort, and Parker has those things. We’re just so proud of all he’s accomplished this year.”
It’s a feather in the cap for the program as a whole, with Lodi getting all of its qualifiers on the podium for the second straight year. And the sour taste in the Blue Devils’ mouths has them eager to get started on next year’s preparation with sights set on gold once again.
“It’s pretty sick that everyone’s just grinding to get on the podium. Hopefully we can all end up on top before the end of our high school years,” Licht said.
