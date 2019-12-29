PREP WRESTLING: Tijerina takes home title, helps lead Portage to fifth place finish at Bi-State Classic

Tijerina, ranked No. 3 at 145 pounds in the latest Division 2 WiWrestling.com rankings, wasn’t the only Warriors’ wrestler that competed in Saturday’s finals as he was joined by Chase Beckett and Lowell Arnold. The sophomore duo wasn’t able to add to Portage’s title total as they finished runners-up at 106 and 145 pounds.

Beckett, ranked No. 7 in Division 2 at 106, sandwiched a pair of pins around a 10-8 decision over top-ranked Rhett Koenig from Prairie du Chein to reach the semifinals. Facing another tall task in Saturday's semifinals with a match against Royall junior Nolan McKittrick, who is ranked second in Division 3, Beckett grinded out a 6-1 victory.

In the finals, Beckett drew another ranked opponent in Holmen’s Parker Kratochvill, who is ranked No. 4 in Division 1. The third time wasn’t the charm for Beckett, who picked up his first defeat of the year with an 8-2 loss.

Arnold, ranked No. 4 in the latest 145 pound rankings in Division 2, had little trouble on his way to the semifinals, opening his tournament with three straight pins before an 11-3 major decision over Medford’s Zeke Sigmund in the quarters. Arnold ran into a familiar foe in Saturday's semifinals in Waunakee’s Berhett Statz, who is ranked No. 8 in Division 1, but Arnold was able to scrape out a 3-2 victory.