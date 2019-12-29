PREP WRESTLING: Tijerina takes home title, helps lead Portage to fifth place finish at Bi-State Classic

Jessie Tijerina has captured plenty of tournament titles during his time on the Portage wrestling team.
The Warriors’ senior added another trophy to his mantle Saturday, winning the 138-pound title at the 38th Bi-State Classic in La Crosse. Tijerina became just the fourth Warrior to ever win a championship at the two-day tournament, helping Portage to a fifth-place finish in the 25-team Division 2 field.
The Warriors scored 160.5 points, finishing narrowly behind Medford (162), while Luxemburg-Casco (222.5) edged out Prairie du Chien (213.5) to win the Division 2 team title. Along with the fifth-place Division 2 finish, Portage was 12th overall among the 70 competing teams.
Tijerina, who finished second at 126 pounds last year, earned a pair of easy decisions before edging out De Soto’s Aiden Brosinski, 8-4, in the quarterfinals on Friday. In the semifinals on Saturday, Tijerina stuck Medord’s Dane Higgins in 1 minute, 54 seconds to punch his ticket to a second consecutive final, this time against Stratford’s Max Schwabe.
In a match-up of unbeatens, it was Tijerina that got the best of the Tigers’ senior, edging out a 5-2 decision to improve to 21-0 on the year.
Tijerina's Bi-State championship was the first for a Portage wrestler since Jake Hohlstein won back-to-back titles in 2007 and 2008. Other Portage wrestlers to win championships at the Bi-State Classic were Kevin Nolan in 2003 and Alex Nelson in 2000.
Tijerina, ranked No. 3 at 145 pounds in the latest Division 2 WiWrestling.com rankings, wasn’t the only Warriors’ wrestler that competed in Saturday’s finals as he was joined by Chase Beckett and Lowell Arnold. The sophomore duo wasn’t able to add to Portage’s title total as they finished runners-up at 106 and 145 pounds.
Beckett, ranked No. 7 in Division 2 at 106, sandwiched a pair of pins around a 10-8 decision over top-ranked Rhett Koenig from Prairie du Chein to reach the semifinals. Facing another tall task in Saturday's semifinals with a match against Royall junior Nolan McKittrick, who is ranked second in Division 3, Beckett grinded out a 6-1 victory.
In the finals, Beckett drew another ranked opponent in Holmen’s Parker Kratochvill, who is ranked No. 4 in Division 1. The third time wasn’t the charm for Beckett, who picked up his first defeat of the year with an 8-2 loss.
Arnold, ranked No. 4 in the latest 145 pound rankings in Division 2, had little trouble on his way to the semifinals, opening his tournament with three straight pins before an 11-3 major decision over Medford’s Zeke Sigmund in the quarters. Arnold ran into a familiar foe in Saturday's semifinals in Waunakee’s Berhett Statz, who is ranked No. 8 in Division 1, but Arnold was able to scrape out a 3-2 victory.
In another face-off of unbeatens, Arnold wasn’t able to keep up with Stillwater (Minn.) senior Trey Kruse in the finals, dropping a 7-0 decision to fall to 20-1 on the season.
Along with its top trio, Portage had four other wrestlers finish at .500 as sophomore David Williams (113), freshman Garrett Crawford (126), sophomore Jack Callen (182) and senior Shane Steines (195) each finished the weekend 2-2.
Blue Devils finish tied for ninth
Portage wasn’t the only area team to take on the stiff competition in La Crosse, as Lodi finished tied for ninth with Monroe in Division 2. Like the Warriors, the Blue Devils had three wrestlers finish on the medal stand, led by sophomore Chandler Curtis, who finished fifth at 126 pounds.
Curtis coasted to the semifinals, picking up a technical fall and two pins before earning a 7-0 victory against Waunakee’s Nick Schweitzer in the quarters. Curtis stumbled from there, dropping consecutive matches but finished strong, defeating West Salem/Bangor’s Evan Wolfe, 6-4, in the fifth-place match.
Along with Curtis, sophomore Parker Heintz finished in sixth place at 106 pounds and senior Colton Nicolay took eighth at 152. Heintz finished the tournament at 4-3, including a pair of losses to McKittrick, including a 10-2 major decision in the fifth-place match.
Nicolay lost to Stillwater’s Hunter Lyden in Friday's quarterfinals. After a win in the sixth consolation round, Nicolay dropped back-to-back decisions to close out his weekend. Along with Lodi's medalists, freshman Zane Licht finished 3-2 at 132 pounds, while seniors Zach Potter (145) and Ben Simplot (182) each went 2-2.