School District of Lodi hosting High School Stadium Redevelopment fundraiser on Jan. 19

The School District of Lodi will be hosting a fundraiser for its High School Stadium Redevelopment project on Sunday, Jan. 19 starting at 11:30 a.m. at KD’s Bar and Grill, located at N1434 Fair Street in Lodi.

The event will feature a 50/50 raffle, a paddle wheel and silent and live auction items, including signed sports memorabilia, a hunting stand and more. The school district is looking to replace the current field at Lodi High School’s athletic stadium with synthetic turf.

A number of Lodi athletic events have been moved or postponed over the last two years due to poor drainage, impermeable subsurface soil conditions, heavy rainfall and excessive use, making the current grass field a safety issue. To date, the project has raised $655,000 of its $1,300,000 goal.

Find more information or donate to the project, go to https://tinyurl.com/y48f29gf.

