BASEBALL: Gilberton's walk-off single seals Markesan's 7-6 walk-off win over Mineral Point in sectional semifinal

The Hornets were abuzz early on after scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning on consecutive RBI singles by Gilbertson and Bryce Leedle for a quick 2-0 lead. The Pointers (25-4) eventually pounded back in the third through McVay, as the junior uncorked a one-out, three-run home run to straight-away center field for a 3-2 lead.

A Jaden Walker RBI single and another run off a Pointers error gave the Hornets a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth, but it didn’t last long. Mineral Point responded right back in the top of the fifth as Will Straka drew a full-count walk to lead things off before McVay singled to put runners on the corners.

Leedle worked back-to-back strikeouts to nearly escape the damage unscathed, but a wild pitch with Bo Hanson at the plate brought home Straka to even things at 4. Following a scoreless home half and an empty sixth, both teams threatened in the seventh.

The Pointers got a pair on with one out, but Gilbertson got Bowers to ground out before punching out Hanson to end the threat. The Hornets nearly ended things in the home half as Stellmacher was hit by a pitch with two down. He then swiped second and moved to third on a throwing error, but was left 90 feet from home as Hanson rung up Osterhaus swinging to force extra innings.