BASEBALL: Gilberton's walk-off single seals Markesan's 7-6 walk-off win over Mineral Point in sectional semifinal

Wasted chances and stranded baserunners are a recipe for disaster.
The Markesan prep baseball team atoned for both on Tuesday afternoon.
After leaving for runners on base in the seventh and eighth innings and falling behind by a pair of runs, the third time was the charm for the Hornets, as they scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 7-6 walk-off win over top-seeded Mineral Point in the second WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal game in Viroqua.
Gavin Gilbertson went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs, including the game-winning walk-off double, while delivering 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to help lift the Hornets to second consecutive sectional final against Marathon. The Red Raiders upset top-seeded La Crosse Aquinas, 6-2, in the opening semifinal tilt of the afternoon.
IT wasn’t all the Hornets bats that got things done as Markesan (19-1) made the most of five Pointers errors, including two in the bottom of the ninth.
After a leadoff single by Aiden Schmick, the Hornets leadoff man moved to second on a throwing error by Mineral Point’s Leyten Bowers. Sage Stellmacher then singled to center field to put runners on the corners before things truly got interesting.
With Chayce Osterhaus at the plate, Mineral Point catcher Dominik McVay tried to nab Schmick down at third base; however, the failed pitch out failed as he raced home to cut the lead to 6-5 and Stellmacher moved into scoring position. Osterhaus made the miscue pay by flicking a double out to left field to knot things at 6, before trotting home on Gilbertson’s RBI double off the fence in right to send the Markesan bench charging onto the field.
The Hornets were abuzz early on after scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning on consecutive RBI singles by Gilbertson and Bryce Leedle for a quick 2-0 lead. The Pointers (25-4) eventually pounded back in the third through McVay, as the junior uncorked a one-out, three-run home run to straight-away center field for a 3-2 lead.
A Jaden Walker RBI single and another run off a Pointers error gave the Hornets a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth, but it didn’t last long. Mineral Point responded right back in the top of the fifth as Will Straka drew a full-count walk to lead things off before McVay singled to put runners on the corners.
Leedle worked back-to-back strikeouts to nearly escape the damage unscathed, but a wild pitch with Bo Hanson at the plate brought home Straka to even things at 4. Following a scoreless home half and an empty sixth, both teams threatened in the seventh.
The Pointers got a pair on with one out, but Gilbertson got Bowers to ground out before punching out Hanson to end the threat. The Hornets nearly ended things in the home half as Stellmacher was hit by a pitch with two down. He then swiped second and moved to third on a throwing error, but was left 90 feet from home as Hanson rung up Osterhaus swinging to force extra innings.
The seventh was just the start of the drama to ensue as both teams missed chances in the eighth as Gilbertson stranded a pair in the home half with an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play, while Hanson worked back-to-back strike outs with the bases loaded to shut the door on the Hornets.
The Pointers finally broke the deadlock in the top of the ninth on a Bowers RBI fielder’s choice and a Hanson RBI infield single, but it wasn’t enough to hold back the Hornets’ heroics.
Stellmacher went 2-for-4 while Leedle added a pair of hits and struck out 11 in 5 1/3 innings of work before getting pulled after hitting the pitch limit. Meanwhile, McVay went 2-for-4 with three RBIs while Luke Kisgen went 2-for-5 with a double to pace the Pointers.
Markesan, which finished as state runner-up in Div. 3 in 2019, will attempt to get back to state for the second straight year against Marathon.
Check wiscnews.com later Tuesday evening to read up on the results of the sectional final contest between the Hornets and Red Raiders.