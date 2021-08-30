Mauston volleyball goes 3-1 at Black River Falls tournament

The Mauston High School volleyball team went 3-1 during Saturday's tournament in Black River Falls.

The Golden Eagles opened the one-day event by pulling out a 25-20, 23-25, 16-14 win over Hillsboro. Mia Quist tallied 14 kills in the win, while Erin Cauley had 11 assists, Maddi Quist had four aces and Brie Eckerman had 12 digs

Mauston followed up the Hillsboro match by sweeping Nekoosa, 25-21, 25-20, in a match that saw Mia Quist tally seven kills and two aces. Reagan Randall also had two aces, Cauley had seven assists, Amellia Gunther had two blocks, and Faith Hendrickson chipped in nine digs.

The close matches continued with a 30-28, 19-25, 15-8 win over Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran. Mia Quist led the Golden Eagles with 16 kills, 11 digs and five aces, and Cauley added 17 assists.

Mauston wrapped up the day with a 25-20, 25-22 loss to Osseo-Fairchild. Mia Quist had six kills, three digs and one ace in the loss, while Braison Tait had an ace, Cauley and Randall had three assists, and Gunther had four blocks.

The Golden Eagles improved to 5-1 on the season, also beating Arcadia and Necedah in the season-opening Necedah Triangular on Aug. 24. They will visit Reedsburg on Thursday, while their next invitational will be Sept. 11 at Sparta.