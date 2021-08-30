Portage/Poynette boys soccer continues hot start with 7-2 win over Mauston

“Every game so far, we’ve come out ready to go and given it our best. We get the ball deep into the corners, get a couple crosses right away and we’ve been able to capitalize — to finish and put one away right away,” Mayne said. “It’s good, it picks our heads up right away and starts the momentum.”

That momentum started just two minutes into Monday’s tilt, as Butson charged down a clearance attempt by a Mauston defender just on the edge of the 18-yard box. The midfielder kept with it, dribbled along the endline and past Mauston goalkeeper Reece Gray before sliding a pass across to senior Grayson Metzler, who tapped it into the empty net for a quick 1-0 lead.

Tobin doubled the lead at the 5:30 mark, sneaking in a sliding shot off a Butson cross from a free kick deep in the Golden Eagles’ defensive third.

Mauston had an answer for the fast start. The Golden Eagles (0-4-0) responded with a rocket goal by junior Sam Oliver at 6:47, and, following Tobin’s second goal at 10:48, answered once more. Senior Vince Bellock tickled the twine as he headed home a cross by junior Jackson Whitney at 26:46 to pull within 3-2.