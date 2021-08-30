Portage/Poynette boys soccer continues hot start with 7-2 win over Mauston

The Portage/Poynette prep boys soccer team has gotten off to quite the hot start this season under first-year head coach Cody Mayne.
The United, back together following a split last year — all of Portage’s fall sports played last fall, while Poynette moved boys soccer and two other sports to the alternate fall season this past spring — are rolling after finishing runners-up a Saturday’s Berlin Invite.
The promising push continued Monday as Portage/Poynette scored early and often en route to a 7-2 win over Mauston in a non-conference game at Veterans Memorial Field in Portage. Junior Gabe Tobin scored a hat trick while senior Mitchell Butson added a goal and two assists to pace the United.
“It’s an awesome start. We were tired from the tournament; it was a hot day and we battled through, so to come out here, play a good team and take advantage of it was really great,” Mayne said.
Mayne took over this fall after Mike Collins resigned following six seasons in charge of the United. Two of the biggest changes Mayne wanted to inject into Portage/Poynette were starting dynamically and utilizing the depth of speed the United has in its lineup.
Both worked in unison against the Golden Eagles.
Portage/Poynette struck for three goals in the game’s first 11 minutes, including two in the first 5:30, and never looked back.
“Every game so far, we’ve come out ready to go and given it our best. We get the ball deep into the corners, get a couple crosses right away and we’ve been able to capitalize — to finish and put one away right away,” Mayne said. “It’s good, it picks our heads up right away and starts the momentum.”
That momentum started just two minutes into Monday’s tilt, as Butson charged down a clearance attempt by a Mauston defender just on the edge of the 18-yard box. The midfielder kept with it, dribbled along the endline and past Mauston goalkeeper Reece Gray before sliding a pass across to senior Grayson Metzler, who tapped it into the empty net for a quick 1-0 lead.
Tobin doubled the lead at the 5:30 mark, sneaking in a sliding shot off a Butson cross from a free kick deep in the Golden Eagles’ defensive third.
Mauston had an answer for the fast start. The Golden Eagles (0-4-0) responded with a rocket goal by junior Sam Oliver at 6:47, and, following Tobin’s second goal at 10:48, answered once more. Senior Vince Bellock tickled the twine as he headed home a cross by junior Jackson Whitney at 26:46 to pull within 3-2.
It wasn’t enough in the end, however, as the United put their foot back down. Sophomore Izaiah Andersen scored just under nine minutes before halftime to put the United back up 4-2 heading into the break, and Portage/Poynette put things away after the intermission.
Tobin scored just under two minutes into the second half and added another just over six minutes later to finish off his hat trick and put the United up 6-2. Butson finished things off in the final minute of regulation, racing onto a Tobin throw-in before firing past Gray to make it 7-2.
The connection between the junior/senior duo has been no shock to Mayne.
“Those guys have really stepped up; they’re both captains so they’ve taken on the leadership role and I noticed that right away in practice when we first started doing tryouts,” he said. “But now that you step up on the field, I think everybody just watches their play and realizes they want to step up to their level.”
PORTAGE/POYNETTE 7, MAUSTON 2
Mauston 2 0 — 2
Portage/Poynette 4 3 — 7
First half: PP — Metzler (M. Butson), 2:01; Tobin (M. Butson), 5:30; M — Oliver, 6:47; PP — J. Trudell, 10:48; M — Bellock (Whitney), 26:46; PP — Andersen (Helmann), 31:23.
Second half: PP — Tobin, 41:50; Tobin, 48:56; M. Butson, 79:18.
Saves: M (Gray) 15; PP (Bulgrien 2, G. Butson 1) 3.
