PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston dropped by South Central rival in regional semifinals

The Mauston prep boys basketball team got the best of Adams-Friendship twice during the regular season.

The third-seeded Green Devils flipped the script in the playoffs, handing No. 2 Mauston a 45-44 loss in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Feb. 19.

Adams-Friendship (13-12) had steadily closed the gap on their South Central Conference rival since a season-opening 55-38 loss at Mauston (10-13) on Dec. 4. The Golden Eagles narrowly claimed second meeting, recording a 39-38 win at Adams-Friendship on Jan. 22.

Adams-Friendship erased the gap in the postseason, winning to end the senior season of Mauston's Kraig Armstrong, Ian Flint and Braden Benzine.

Adams-Friendship went on to suffer a 53-48 loss to top-seeded Wisconsin Dells in Saturday's regional final.

Wisconsin Dells had won the South Central title at 8-0, while Mauston (6-4) and Adams-Friendship (4-5) took second and fourth, respectively.