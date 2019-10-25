The Golden Eagles knew they were in for a daunting challenge going up against one of the top teams in Wisconsin. That fear became a reality in Delavan-Darien’s blowout win.
The second-seeded Comets dominated from start to finish on their way to a 20-0 shutout victory over No. 15 seed Mauston in a Division 3 regional semifinal matchup Thursday, October 24 at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.
Delavan-Darien scored its first goal in the second minute of the match to begin an endless onslaught of shots and goals for the Comets on the evening.
By halftime, they held a massive 15-0 advantage. They continued that run of success into the second half. Early in the 59th minute, the Comets scored their fifth goal of the half to extend their lead to 20-0 and end the match via the mercy rule
Four Delavan-Darien players recorded a hat trick against Mauston: Estevan Colin and Jonathan Diaz scored five goals apiece, Dieonte Orth finished with four goals and Octavio Valadez added three goals. Jair Perez, Raiko Huerta and Moses Solis all found the back of the net as well.
Ivan Calixto Perez tallied six assists on the night for the Comets. Orth added three assists to go along with his four goals for a team-leading seven points. Colin, Hector Flores, Yuniel Rodriguez, Jovanni Lemus, Alan Mendez and Javier Cruz all recorded an assist.
Delavan-Darien is consistently among the top Division 3 boys’ soccer programs in the state, so the Golden Eagles are far from the first team to end up on the wrong end of a lopsided final score against them.
The Comets are ranked No. 2 among D3 teams in the state in the latest coaches’ poll. They’ve won three state championships in 2000, 2014 and 2016 to go along with five state runner-up finishes in 1994, 1996, 1998, 2005 and 2017.
Mauston first-year head coach Jason Oliver didn’t shy await from the reality of the difficult task ahead following his team’s 7-0 win over Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro earlier in the week to open the postseason.
Even though actually beating Delavan-Darien was unquestionably a huge longshot, Oliver looked at it as an opportunity to get some valuable experience against an established powerhouse as he continues to build the program he wants at Mauston.
“My goal is to see the team be receptive to the things we do,” Oliver said ahead of the Delavan-Darien match. “We’ve developed a formation, we’ve developed a particular personality. We’re losing six seniors, but we have guys who’ll be playing next year and I want to see them build on success.”
