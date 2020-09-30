PREP BOYS SOCCER: Mauston blanks Black River Falls/Mel-Min, 2-0, to stay unbeaten

The Mauston boys soccer team continued its unbeaten start to the season and moved to 2-0-0 in South Central Conference play on Tuesday night with a 2-0 win over Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro.

The Golden Eagles delivered onslaught of shots on the Tigers' putting 26 shots on goal. Senior Roman Martinez got the Golden Eagles on the board first with his sixth goal of the season.

Sophomore Isaac Bilka doubled the Eagles' lead in the second half as he turned in an assist from sophomore Jackson Whitney. Reece Gray made 11 saves on the night for Mauston, which will look to stay unbeaten Thursday when it hosts Adams-Friendship.

MAUSTON 2, BLACK RIVER FALLS/MELROSE-MINDORO 0

Mauston;1;1;—;2

BRF/Mel-Min;0;0;—;0

First half: Mau — Martinez.

Second half: Mau — Bilka (Whitney).

Saves: Mau (Gray) 11, BRFMM 24.

