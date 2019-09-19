WISCONSIN DELLS — For a young Mauston squad, the growing pains continue at this past weekend’s Baraboo Invitational at Woodside Sports Complex.
Veritas/Tenor, a co-op of two high schools in Milwaukee, overpowered and overmatched the Golden Eagles on their way to a 10-0 win before the mercy rule was enforced early in the second half Friday, September 13 at the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells.
Already faced with a challenging matchup, matters weren’t made any easier by strong winds throughout the match. At the vast Woodside Sports Complex, there isn’t much to kill gusts on a windy day like Friday.
“The first half was really more a game of the wind. When you play in the wind, you really have to change the way your formation looks like unless you have a really strong formation in some area,” said Mauston head coach Jason Oliver. “We had to collapse our back defensive line. It’s the first time we’ve had to do that (this season).”
Veritas/Tenor found the back of the net seven times in the first half and quickly scored three more goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half before the mercy rule went into effect around the 60-minute mark.
Junior forward Juan Gomez led the way with five goals, Adolfo Sanchez and Angel Ventura each scored twice and Daniel Rodriguez scored one goal for Veritas/Tenor.
For first-year head coach Oliver, it was another learning experience against a quality opponent in his inaugural season at the helm.
“We’re a young team. I’m very positive about how we’ve progressed through the year so far,” Oliver said. “We have two starting varsity players that returned (from last year), so we’re pretty new, pretty young.
“These games are more let’s see how we can play up, let’s see how we can player at a higher level of competition.”
Oliver and his family moved to the Mauston area just over a year ago. Previously, he lived on the eastern side of the state and coached junior varsity soccer at West Bend West High School.
According to Oliver, it was a soccer-crazy area and he’s hoping that interest in the sport can be further drummed up in Mauston moving forward.
“Where I came from, soccer was almost a religion,” he said. “There were kids that played in clubs and as soon as the season was done they played indoor. There are a lot more soccer opportunities over on the west side of the state with indoor facilities.
“Watching here, we have a lot of great athletes. And getting those athletes to become more soccer knowledgeable and soccer aware — trying to understand the dynamics of the game — the athletes are slowly getting that.”
Also on the weekend, the Golden Eagles fell 5-1 to Wisconsin Lutheran at the same invitational event Saturday at the Woodside Sports Complex.
