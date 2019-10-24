Having already drubbed Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro twice this season, Mauston knew it had a favorable path to victory in the opening round of the playoffs. As it turned out, the only real drama in this postseason matchup was some chippiness on the pitch in the waning minutes of the match.
The 15th-seeded Golden Eagles dominated No. 18 seed Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro on their way to a 7-0 shutout victory in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal match Tuesday, October 22 in Mauston.
The game was originally slated to take place on Mauston’s reserve soccer field south of the high school, but was moved to the football field after it was determined the reserve field was too wet.
The two teams still had to deal with adverse conditions on a chilly, blustery autumn evening that even featured a few spurts of light rain.
From the opening whistle, Mauston controlled possession consistently throughout essentially the entire match. However, that offensive zone pressure and scoring opportunities did not yield goals in the early going.
Mauston head coach Jason Oliver attributed that at least in part to a new look thrown at them by the Tigers. The Golden Eagles defeated Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro by scores of 6-2 and 8-0 during the regular season. In their third meeting, the Tigers altered their look and amped up the physicality and it took Mauston some time to adjust.
“I don’t know if it was the personnel of how they played today, but they had a different shape that we had challenges with,” Oliver said. “A little bit of a different look, but we still tried to play our game and we did pretty well.”
The Golden Eagles finally drew first blood in the 26th minute on Roman Martinez’s successful penalty kick. Two minutes later, Martinez got a cross from Jackson Whitney and deposited the ball into the back of the net to extend his team’s lead to 2-0.
It remained a 2-0 game heading into the half, but the scoring was only beginning for Mauston.
“Us dealing with the physicality of it, it changes a game,” Oliver said. “We got thrown off our game a little bit, but the score showed in the second half, we figured it out a little more of how to play them.”
The Golden Eagles scored twice in the first 15 minutes of the second half on goals by Ethan Franek and Martinez, giving the latter a hat trick on the afternoon.
At this point, the result was really no longer in question. What drama there was stemmed from the increasingly physical play as the match neared its conclusion.
The Tigers continued to play physical and Mauston responded in kind. The Tigers ended up receiving several yellow cards and even a red card in the 68th minute. The Golden Eagles were called for their share of fouls, but avoided any cards. For a team with soccer still ahead of them, it was crucial for them not to lose their cool in a match they already had firm control over.
“Penalties, they’re part of the game. Cards, there are some you should get and some you shouldn’t. We didn’t get any,” Oliver said. “They didn’t react very well to it. Our team reacted very well to it.”
After the Tigers went a man down with the red card, Mauston scored three more goals courtesy of Adam Klein, Vincent Bellock and Zach Lund to bring the game to its final score of 7-0.
With the win, the Golden Eagles advance to face No. 2 seed Delavan-Darien in the regional semifinals Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m. at Badger High School in Lake Geneva. The Comets boast a 17-2-3 record and are currently ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 3 in the latest coaches’ poll. Normally they’d figured to be a No. 1 seed, but they just happen to be in the same region as McFarland, the team currently ranked No. 1 in the coaches’ poll.
Delavan-Darien has won three state titles (2000, 2014, 2016) and finished as state runner-up another five times (1994, 1996, 1998, 2005, 2017) in program history.
