REEDSBURG — It was far more interesting than Mauston would’ve liked it to be at the end, but the Golden Eagles hung on for a significant road victory.
Mauston survived a late Reedsburg rally to defeat the Beavers 3-2 Monday, October 14 in Reedsburg. The Golden Eagles did much of their best work in the first half and then had to cling on for dear life to hold on to the win in the game’s waning minutes.
A key swing came midway through the first half in a scoreless draw. During the 26th minute, the Beavers found the back of the net, only to have the goal disallowed after it was ruled the ball was played off a handball.
Fewer than two minutes later, the Golden Eagles drew first blood on a goal by Ethan Franek to take a 1-0 lead.
In the 39th minutes, Mauston extended the lead to 2-0 on a successful penalty kick courtesy of Roman Martinez. The Golden Eagles would carry that 2-0 lead into the halftime break.
Early in the second half, Reedsburg was awarded a penalty kick of its own. However, Mauston goalkeeper Reece Gray swatted the attempt away to keep the Beavers off the board for the time being.
In the 57th minutes, Mauston’s Vincent Bellock tacked on another goal from close range to push the lead to 3-0 and seemingly deliver a knockout punch to Reedsburg.
But the Beavers finally struck back in the 71st minute. Will Fuhrmann fired a shot on net that Gray couldn’t corral, allowing sophomore Dylan Miller to knock in the rebound for his first career goal.
Having finally scored, Reedsburg seemed galvanized and made a strong push to end the game. At the 81:20 mark, Drew Williams scored off another rebound to cut the deficit to 3-2 with under 10 minutes to play.
You have free articles remaining.
The Beavers continued to mostly control possession the rest of the way and generated a few more potential scoring opportunities, but couldn’t find the equalized as Mauston held on for the win.
“We didn’t have many subs, so we had to play a bit more conservative, a bit more possession,” said Mauston head coach Jason Oliver. “We forgot to do that a little bit in the second half. But once they realized they were doing that, they recovered and started possessing again.”
Reedsburg head coach David Fitzpatrick praised his team’s resilience and the comeback bid they forged late in the game, but also rued the mistakes that allowed the Beavers to fall into a 3-0 hole to begin with.
“We’ve gotten to the point here near the end of the season where it feels like we’re not trusting each other as much,” Fitzpatrick said. “One guy gets a ball on his foot and we’re doing a lot of watching. We see if that player can dribble out of trouble and we rarely can.
“We talked about trying to play with fewer touches, communicate and help each other out of jams. And we ended up with some chances there near the end.”
With the regular season winding down, both teams will soon turn their attention to postseason play. The WIAA recently released playoff brackets, so Mauston and Reedsburg each know what lies ahead.
The 15th-seeded Golden Eagles will host No. 18 seed Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro, a team Mauston has already beaten twice this year by a combined score of 14-2, in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal Tuesday, October 22 at 4 p.m. in Mauston.
Reedsburg drew a 15 seed and will hit the road to face No. 2 seed Oregon in a Division 2 regional semifinal matchup Tuesday, October 22 at 7 p.m. in Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)