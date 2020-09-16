PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Boppart leads Mauston boys to runner-up finish at Brookwood Quad

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mauston boys cross country team got its season off to a fine start last Saturday as the Golden Eagles finished second as a team at the Brookwood Quadrangular in Ontario.

Sophomore Eli Boppart picked up right where he left off after qualifying for state last season as he finished second in the boys race with a time of 18 minutes, 32 seconds. Boppart helped the Golden Eagles score 51 points, finishing 19 behind the host Falcons, while Cashton’s Jarret Carpenter (17:48) won the boys race.

Behind Boppart, the rest of the Golden Eagles top-five finished inside the top-15, led by Eli Hallwood, as the freshman took 10th overall in 20:48. Sophomore Graham Hallwood was close behind in 12th place with a time of 20:50, while Drake Gosda (20:59) and Tanner Harrison (21:00) finished a second apart to take 13th and 14th.

Five other Eagles finished inside the top-20 for Mauston, led by Tyler Schwartz’s 15th place finish (21:25).

It was a tougher day for the Golden Eagles girls as they finished in fourth place with a score of 108. The Brookwood girls finished off a sweep for the Falcons by winning the team title with 31 points, while Sparta’s Mikayla Carkhuff won the girls race in 22:59.