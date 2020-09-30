PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Mauston boys claim pair of team titles, Royall's Gruen wins again

Eli Boppart was more than two minutes ahead of the field last week in Westfield.
The Mauston sophomore crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 17 minutes, 25 seconds, then waited for a parade of teammates as the Golden Eagles cruised to win a Sept. 24 triangular.
Mauston used five of the top-six runners to score 15 points and beat out Nekoosa (53) and a Westfield team that didn't have enough runners to compete.
Boppart was followed by teammates Eli Hallwood (second, 19:37), Tanner Harrison (third, 19:38), Joe Hammer (fifth, 19:53) and Tyler Schwartz (sixth, 19:56).
The Mauston and Nekoosa girls' teams didn't send enough individuals to complete, leaving Westfield to run away with the meet behind a first-place finish from Kaylee Kind (23:14).
Elle Horn paced the Mauston girls, taking second overall with a time of 24:42. Morgan Firlus (27:14) added a seventh-place finish, while Emma Sewers (27:29) took ninth and Roslyn Malacina (29:27) took 14th.
Golden Eagles sweep
Horn and Boppart keyed the Golden Eagles' dominance at Tuesday's Mauston triangular.
Horn's first-place finish in 23:50 led the Mauston girls to 27 points as they beat out Adams-Friendship (28) and Nekoosa/Port Edwards (incomplete). The boys' side saw Mauston use the top-three individuals to lead the Golden Eagles over Nekoosa/Port Edwards (63) and Adams-Friendship (inc.).
Boppart led the Mauston boys' sweep, using a time of 18:18 as Graham Hallwood (19:27) and Harrison (19:33) took second and third, respectively.
Gruen outruns field
Marah Gruen ran to a first-place finish at the New Lisbon Kennedy Classic on Sept. 24.
However, Royall, Necedah and Hillsboro didn't field a full team. Therefore, Cashton (22), Brookwood (45) and New Lisbon (68) were the top-three teams in the six-team meet.
Gruen won by nearly a minute, as her team of 20:26 beat out Cashton's Izzi Mason (21:17). Cashton's Alysssa Meyers (22:06), New Lisbon's Megan Jones (22:07) and Brookwood's Amelia Muellenberg (22:09) rounded out the top five.
Gruen was joined by teammate Ali Palamaruk, who took 15th in 24:50.
Jones was backed up by New Lisbon's Libby Rogers (17th, 27:38), Maddie Rogers (19th, 29:37), Rozzy Gerke (20th, 34:28) and Ireland Granger (21st, 35:45).
Anetha Vogele (23:06) represented Necedah with an 11th-place finish.
The boys' race saw Brookwood score 29 points to beat a field that included New Lisbon (50), Cashton (54) and Hillsboro (83) while Royall and Necedah didn't send full teams.
Cashton's Jarret Carpenter won in 15:38, followed immediately by New Lisbon's Owen Jones (15:45) and Necedah's Isaiah Herried (17:20).
Jones led a New Lisbon field that also included Keagan Shankle (seventh, 18:09), Nikita Shankle (12th, 18:58), Devan Minard (14th, 19:48), Ethan Dvorak (21st, 20:37), Chris Hart (23rd, 20:52), Matthew Bennet (28th, 22:12), Jett Purdee (34th, 25:07) and Dalton Stanchfield (35th, 27:02).
The Necedah boys featured Herried (third, 17:20), Andrew McNally (19th, 20:13), Ethan David (20th, 20:14) and Carson Wilhorn (37th, 29:39), while Royall sent Colin McKittrick (25th, 21:06), Gunnar Wopat (26th, 21:32) and Ethan Howe (30th, 22:36).
