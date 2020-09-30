PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Mauston boys claim pair of team titles, Royall's Gruen wins again

Eli Boppart was more than two minutes ahead of the field last week in Westfield.

The Mauston sophomore crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 17 minutes, 25 seconds, then waited for a parade of teammates as the Golden Eagles cruised to win a Sept. 24 triangular.

Mauston used five of the top-six runners to score 15 points and beat out Nekoosa (53) and a Westfield team that didn't have enough runners to compete.

Boppart was followed by teammates Eli Hallwood (second, 19:37), Tanner Harrison (third, 19:38), Joe Hammer (fifth, 19:53) and Tyler Schwartz (sixth, 19:56).

The Mauston and Nekoosa girls' teams didn't send enough individuals to complete, leaving Westfield to run away with the meet behind a first-place finish from Kaylee Kind (23:14).

Elle Horn paced the Mauston girls, taking second overall with a time of 24:42. Morgan Firlus (27:14) added a seventh-place finish, while Emma Sewers (27:29) took ninth and Roslyn Malacina (29:27) took 14th.

Golden Eagles sweep

Horn and Boppart keyed the Golden Eagles' dominance at Tuesday's Mauston triangular.