PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Mauston boys take home Triangular; Royall's Gruen golden again

Eli Boppart and the Mauston prep boys cross country team are comfortable running at home.
That comfort translated into a pair of first-place finishes at the Sept. 17 Mauston Triangular — as Boppart won the individual title and the Golden Eagles cruised as a team.
Boppart won the boys' race by 23 seconds. The freshman crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 17 minutes, 52 seconds to beat out Wautoma seniors Aiden Doherty (18:15) and Ashton Schwartzman (18:45).
Mauston had six of the next seven finishers, giving them seven of the top-10 runners en route to 24 team points. Wautoma (49) and Wisconsin Dells (63) took second and third, respectively.
Boppart wasn't the only Mauston freshman to make his mark. Four of his classmates also placed in the top 10 for a young team that has started fast this fall.
Freshman Eli Hallwood (19:52) took fourth, while freshman Graham Hallwood (19:55) placed fifth, junior Tanner Harrison (19:58) took sixth, freshman Tyler Schwartz (20:08) took eighth, senior Gabe Czlapinski (20:09) took ninth and freshman Drake Gosda (20:10) took 10th.
Wisconsin Dells junior Jonathan Hernandez was the only other runner to break into that mix, taking seventh in 20:06.
Wautoma flipped the tables in the girls' meet, scoring 24 points to beat out Wisconsin Dells (33) and Mauston (79).
Wautoma freshman Mya Bahr won the individual title in 21:24, while Wisconsin Dells' Hailey Anchor (22:09), Wisconsin Dells' Maya Michalsky (22:46), Wautoma's Laney Havlovitz (22:48) and Wautoma's Madylyn Woyak (23:05) rounded out the top five.
Junior Elle Horn was the first Mauston girl across the line, using a time of 24:07 to take ninth. Senior Kennedy Barnier (26:30) added a 16th-place finish, followed immediately by freshman Morgan Firlus (17th, 26:33), senior Haley Heath (18th, 27:03) and sophomore Emma Sewiers (19th, 27:50).
Royall's Gruen wins in Brookwood
Marah Gruen led the field in the girls' meet at the Brookwood Invitational on Sept. 19.
The freshman's time of 22:23.2 was more than a minute ahead of Cashton senior Izzi Mason, who took second in 23:43.5.
However, Royall and New Lisbon didn't send enough individuals to qualify for a team score in a girls' meet that was won by Cashton (31). Brookwood (33) took second and Westby (60) took third.
The Royall girls' only other runner was freshman Alice Palamaruk (25th, 28:09.4), while New Lisbon sent sophomore Megan Jones (17th, 26:08.4), junior Libby Rogers (37th, 33:01.5), freshman Maddie Rogers (38th, 33:15.9) and junior Rozzy Gerke (40th, 40:19.0).
The New Lisbon boys finished in the middle of the pack in Brookwood, scoring 92 points to trail Brookwood (35), Westby (53) and Cashton (83) in the seven-team meet.
New Lisbon's Owen Jones nearly came away with the individual title. The senior's time of 17:47.5 trailed only Cashton's Jarret Carpenter (17:24.7).
Sophomore Nikita Shankle took 16th in 21:03.7, followed by sophomore Chris Hart (20th, 21:58.6), junior Devan Minard (26th, 22:54.5), junior Ethan Dvorak (32nd, 23:47.9) and sophomore Ashton Pfaff (37th, 24:19.4).
Royall didn't send enough athletes to quality as a team, but freshman Gunnar Wopat crossed the line in 22:41.3 to place 25th individually. Freshman Colin McKittrick (23:08.8) and senior Ethan Howe (26:36.8) took 29th and 45th, respectively, for the Panthers.
