PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Mauston boys take home Triangular; Royall's Gruen golden again

Eli Boppart and the Mauston prep boys cross country team are comfortable running at home.

That comfort translated into a pair of first-place finishes at the Sept. 17 Mauston Triangular — as Boppart won the individual title and the Golden Eagles cruised as a team.

Boppart won the boys' race by 23 seconds. The freshman crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 17 minutes, 52 seconds to beat out Wautoma seniors Aiden Doherty (18:15) and Ashton Schwartzman (18:45).

Mauston had six of the next seven finishers, giving them seven of the top-10 runners en route to 24 team points. Wautoma (49) and Wisconsin Dells (63) took second and third, respectively.

Boppart wasn't the only Mauston freshman to make his mark. Four of his classmates also placed in the top 10 for a young team that has started fast this fall.

Freshman Eli Hallwood (19:52) took fourth, while freshman Graham Hallwood (19:55) placed fifth, junior Tanner Harrison (19:58) took sixth, freshman Tyler Schwartz (20:08) took eighth, senior Gabe Czlapinski (20:09) took ninth and freshman Drake Gosda (20:10) took 10th.

Wisconsin Dells junior Jonathan Hernandez was the only other runner to break into that mix, taking seventh in 20:06.