PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Mauston sweeps New Lisbon in 'Juneau County championship'

The Mauston prep cross country team came away winners of what was deemed the Juneau County Championship.
The Oct. 1 dual meet in Mauston saw the host Golden Eagles sweep New Lisbon, claiming a 24-41 win in the boys meet and 16-36 win in the girls race.
Both schools came away with an individual champion, with Mauston's Elle Horn winning the girls 5,000-meter race in 23 minutes, 16 seconds and New Lisbon's Owen Jones claiming the boys race in 16:57.
Horn and New Lisbon's Megan Jones were well ahead of the field in the girls meet. Jones (23:21) finished just five seconds behind Horn and more than two minutes ahead of the third-place finisher, Mauston's Autumn Drinkwine (25:31).
Drinkwine led a parade of Golden Eagles across the finish line. The junior was followed immediately by Morgan Firlus (25:33), Kennedy Barnier (25:41), Emma Sweers (25:52) and Haley Heath (26:02).
Libby Rogers broke up the string of Golden Eagles. The New Lisbon junior used a time of 27:41 to place eighth overall. Mauston's Rosalynn Malacina took ninth in 28:50, followed by New Lisbon's Eliza Curtis (29:18), Maddie Rogers (30:56), Rozzy Gerke (35:42) and Ireland Granger (36:47).
Mauston also used its depth to win the boys race. New Lisbon had two of the first three runners across the line, but the next five were Golden Eagles.
Jones was the lone runner to break the 17-minute mark, using a time of 16:57 to win the individual title. Mauston's Eli Boppart took second in 17:26, while New Lisbon's Keagan Shankle took third in 18:40.
Mauston took over from there, with Eli Hallwood (19:17) taking fourth, Tanner Harrison (19:20) taking fifth, Graham Hallwood (19:23) taking sixth, Tyler Schwartz (19:25) taking seventh and Joe Hammer (19:43) taking eighth.
Nikita Shankle was the third Rocket across the line, taking ninth in 19:44. Chris Hart (20:55) and Devan Minard (21:02) rounded out the scoring for New Lisbon.
New Lisbon is scheduled to compete at an invitational in Cashton on Saturday, while Mauston is off until the Oct. 16 South Central Conference meet at Moundview Golf Course in Friendship.
