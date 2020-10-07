PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Mauston sweeps New Lisbon in 'Juneau County championship'

The Mauston prep cross country team came away winners of what was deemed the Juneau County Championship.

The Oct. 1 dual meet in Mauston saw the host Golden Eagles sweep New Lisbon, claiming a 24-41 win in the boys meet and 16-36 win in the girls race.

Both schools came away with an individual champion, with Mauston's Elle Horn winning the girls 5,000-meter race in 23 minutes, 16 seconds and New Lisbon's Owen Jones claiming the boys race in 16:57.

Horn and New Lisbon's Megan Jones were well ahead of the field in the girls meet. Jones (23:21) finished just five seconds behind Horn and more than two minutes ahead of the third-place finisher, Mauston's Autumn Drinkwine (25:31).

Drinkwine led a parade of Golden Eagles across the finish line. The junior was followed immediately by Morgan Firlus (25:33), Kennedy Barnier (25:41), Emma Sweers (25:52) and Haley Heath (26:02).

Libby Rogers broke up the string of Golden Eagles. The New Lisbon junior used a time of 27:41 to place eighth overall. Mauston's Rosalynn Malacina took ninth in 28:50, followed by New Lisbon's Eliza Curtis (29:18), Maddie Rogers (30:56), Rozzy Gerke (35:42) and Ireland Granger (36:47).