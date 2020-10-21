PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Mauston's Eli Boppart flying back to sectionals after runner-up finish

Following his win at the the South Central Conference meet last Friday, Mauston sophomore Eli Boppart again set the competition ablaze as he finished second overall at Tuesday's WIAA Division 2 Poynette subsectional.

The runner-up finish helped Boppart punch his ticket to Saturday's Div. 2 Winneconne sectional; however, he will be running alone as the boys team and none of the Golden Eagles girls advanced.

The Mauston boys finished third with 80 points, comfortably behind runners-up Poynette (57), while the Mauston girls were seventh with 158 points just behind Marshall (155).

Boppart again broke 17 minutes with a time of 16:58, but he wasn't able to keep up with Madison Edgewood's Leo Richardson, who won the boys race in 16:13.

Behind Boppart, freshman Graham Hallwood finished in 17th with a time of 18:59, while freshman Tyler Schwartz took 19th (19:01) and freshman Eli Hallwood was 21st (19:03).

On the girls side, junior Elle Horn paced the Golden Eagles with a 23rd-place finish as she crossed the finish line in 24:13. Senior Haley Heath was close behind in 30th (25:07), while freshman Morgan Firuls (25:27) rounded out the top Mauston girls in 34th.

DIVISION 2 POYNETTE SUBSECTIONAL