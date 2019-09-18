SPRING GREEN — Against some stiff competition, Necedah junior Isaiah Herried recorded a top-10 finish.
Herried posted a time of 18 minutes, 6.6 seconds to come in eighth overall in the small school boys’ race at the River Valley Blackhawk Invitational. The event was held Saturday, September 14 at Spring Green Municipal Golf Course in Spring Green.
Sophomore Ethan David (22:00.4), junior Andrew McNally (23:22.4), senior Seth David (26:50.2) and freshman Carson Wilhorn (30:52.5) all ran in the race as well for the Cardinals.
The Necedah boys came in 16th out of 17 qualified teams at the event with 405 team points.
Boscobel placed first overall with 48 team points, Darlington was second at 92, Iowa-Grant had 108 to take third, Brookwood came in fourth at 170 and Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld was fifth at 191.
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld senior Christian Patzka blew away the competition with a winning time of 16 minutes, 26.6 seconds. Iowa-Grant junior Nick Connolly (17:34.7) led the rest of the pack in second and Wauzeka-Steuben senior Jacob Reichmann (17:41.8) came in third. Boscobel sophomores Levi Glasbrenner (17:50.8) and Ben Bohringer (17:54.2) took fourth and fifth, respectively.
On the girls’ side for the Cardinals, junior Julia Klafka (29:59.3), sophomore Faustina Wicka (32:04.7), senior Gabby Wilhorn (32:37.3), senior Sheridan Reichel (33:12.2) and sophomore Anna Zavala (34:34.5) all competed.
The Necedah girls accrued 444 team points to take 15th out of 15 teams.
Lancaster came in first overall with 81 team points. Darlington was right behind in second with 85 points. Brookwood and Albany each had 113 points, with Brookwood winning the tiebreaker for third. Boscobel was fifth at 122.
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld freshman Samantha Herrling breezed past her competitors with a winning time of 19 minutes, 28.9 seconds. Lancaster sophomore Bridee Burks (20:16.6) came in second, North Crawford junior Helen Carstens (20:18.7) followed in third, Darlington sophomore Judith Meister (20:38.1) was fourth and Lancaster junior Kristin Muench (20:46.0) took fifth.
In the large school boys’ race, Mauston had eight runners competing: freshman Eli Boppart placed 29th with a time of 17 minutes, 47.1 seconds with junior Gabe Cziapinski (19:27.8), freshman Graham Hallwood (19:43.5), senior Ray Gruman (19:44.4), sophomore Tanner Harrison (19:49.4), sophomore Joe Hammer (20:45.7) and junior Nelson Brandt (21:56.0) also running.
The Golden Eagles were 14th out of 20 teams with 397 points.
Madison La Follette came in first overall with 39 team points. Pleasant Valley was second at 61 team points. Sauk Prairie placed third at 92, Mount Horeb took fourth at 173 and Dodgeville/Mineral Point followed in fifth at 178.
Individually, Pleasant Valley senior Max Murphy placed first with a winning time of 15 minutes, 57.4 seconds. Madison La Follette senior Chris Wolfe (16:11.4) followed in second, DeForest senior John Roth (16:22.8) came in third, Madison La Follette junior Karl Olson (16:26.5) was fourth and Pleasant Valley senior Ian Kaffenberger (16:46.5) took fifth.
In the girls’ race, Mauston senior Journey Malacina placed 16th overall with a time of 21 minutes, 31.7 seconds. Senior Anna Boppart (22:03.8) came in 30th overall.
Also competing for the Golden Eagles were sophomore Autumn Drinkwine (24:05.2), sophomore Ellie Horn (24:05.5), junior Haley Heath (24:44.8), freshman Emma Sweres (24:48.1) and junior Kennedy Barnier (25:40.2).
Mauston was 12th out of 17th teams with 277 points.
Wisconsin Dells placed first overall out of 17 qualifying teams with 74 team points. Mount Horeb was second at 98, McFarland followed in third at 124, Madison La Follette was fourth at 166 and Prairie du Chien rounded out the top five with 179 team points.
Individually, River Valley sophomore Madison Krey posted a winning time of 19 minutes, 50 seconds. Wisconsin Dells senior Laura Beghin (20:02.5) followed in second, Monroe junior Jacie Hayes (20:31.0) came in third, Wisconsin Dells senior Lindsay Cunningham (20:32.7) was fourth and Baraboo senior Molly Stewart (20:47.6) took fifth.
