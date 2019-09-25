A trio of Golden Eagle runners found themselves in the top 10 this week in Baraboo.
Mauston’s Anna Boppart, Eli Boppart and Journey Malacina all notched top-10 finished at the 2019 Thunderbird Invitational Tuesday, September 24 in Baraboo.
In the girls’ race, it was Boppart and Malacina setting the pace for the Golden Eagles. Boppart placed fifth overall with a time of 22 minutes, 16 seconds. Malacina (22:49) wasn’t far behind her teammate in eighth.
As a team, Mauston finished fourth out of the six schools competing at the event with 97 points. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln easily took top honors with 30 team points. Baraboo (86) was second, Sauk Prairie (93) followed in third, Mauston was fourth, Lodi (99) came in fifth and Reedsburg (104) rounded things out in sixth.
Individually, a trio of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln runners set the pace: Willow Sering (21:07) in first, Faith Dix (21:50) in second and Sarah Price (22:03) in third. Baraboo’s Haylie Weyh followed in fourth with a time of 22 minutes, 15 seconds and Boppart took fifth.
Reedsburg’s Jenna McBride (22:27) placed sixth, Sauk Prairie’s Livia Jurt (22:32) was next in seventh, Malacina came in eighth, Lodi’s Lauryn Milne (22:56) followed in ninth and Reedsburg’s Angela Gasser (22:58) rounded out the top 10.
You have free articles remaining.
On the boys’ side, Eli Boppart came in ninth for Mauston with a time of 18 minutes, 21 seconds. Elsewhere for the Golden Eagles, Ray Gruman (19:57) came in 29th, Tanner Harrison (20:00) was 32nd, Gabe Czlapinski (20:36) finished in 43rd and Joe Hammer (20:58) took 48th.
Jacob Muchenberger (21:09), John Luke (21:49), Nelson Brandt (22:16), Ethan Mould (25:45) and Aiden Saylor (27:14) also ran for Mauston in Baraboo.
In team scores, Sauk Prairie came out on top with 28 points. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (46) followed in second, Baraboo (66) was third, Lodi (116) took fourth, Mauston (136) came in fifth and Reedsburg (149) finished in sixth.
Individually, Sauk Prairie’s Hudson Haas placed first overall with a winning time of 17 minutes, 28 seconds. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Harrison Sullivan placed second with a time of 17 minutes, 41 seconds. Sauk Prairie’s Camden Desroches (17:54) came in third, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Zac Hamel (17:58) followed in fourth and Baraboo’s Garrett Exo (18:00) took fifth.
Sauk Prairie’s Noah Wankerl (18:04) placed sixth, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Noah Dalege (18:07) was right behind in seventh, Sauk Prairie’s Dalton Zirbel (18:16) came in eighth, Boppart was ninth and Sauk Prairie’s Jack Boerger (18:23) rounded out the top 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)