The Mauston football program is keeping the good times rolling with another successful regular-season campaign. The Golden Eagles have set a new school record with their fifth consecutive playoff appearance and also secured their fourth straight winning season.
This is unquestionably a boom period for Mauston football, the likes of which it hasn’t seen in close to two decades. But for all the successes of the past several years for the Golden Eagles, there is still something missing: a postseason win.
Mauston is currently riding a seven-game playoff losing streak and hasn’t tasted victory in the postseason since 2001. The period from 1999 to 2001 saw the Golden Eagles go 5-3 in postseason play — the only playoff wins in Mauston football history.
It hasn’t helped that, during their current run of postseason appearances, they have yet to host a playoff game. Even last year, when they went 8-1 during the regular season and went unbeaten in conference play, they were given a No. 5 seed and forced to play on the road.
The task doesn’t get much easier this year, as the Golden Eagles (6-3) are a 6 seed that will face No. 3 seed Edgerton (8-1) Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. in Edgerton.
The Crimson Tide went 8-1 in Rock Valley play this year to share the conference title with Evansville. In the latest WFCA coaches’ poll, they were ranked No. 9 in the state among Division 4 teams. The Tide are coached by Mike Gregory, who has guided them to a 92-92 record and 11 playoff appearances in his 21 years at the helm.
In 2018, they ended a five-year postseason drought and won a pair of playoff games before bowing out in the state quarterfinals, marking the deepest postseason run in program history.
Though the Crimson Tide lost dual-threat quarterback Jaden Johnson and all-conference first-team offensive and defensive lineman Jordan Leitz from last year’s squad, they returned a bevy of talented, experienced players and matched their regular-season record from 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
All told, the Crimson Tide returned 20 letterwinners, six starters on offense, five starters on defense and boast a roster consisting of 18 seniors.
Edgerton averages 121 passing yards per game, almost exactly the same as Mauston’s 120.2 passing yards per game. However, the Crimson Tide hold a decisive edge over the Golden Eagles in rushing yards per game: 220.6 to 95.1.
In his first year as Edgerton’s starting signal caller, junior Drew Hanson has efficiently completed 72.2 percent of his passes for 1,089 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also ran for 734 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Hanson is a true dual-threat option that can beat you with both his arms and his legs. He averages 11.2 yards per pass attempt and 7.6 yards per carry. Finding some way to contain Hanson is pivotal for Mauston Friday night.
Other weapons for an Edgerton offense putting up 36.6 points per game include junior running back Ethan Krause (584 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry), senior Devin Jorgenson (531 yards and eight touchdowns on 7.1 yards per rush) and senior wide receiver Skyler Gullickson (613 yards and six touchdowns on 41 receptions).
On the other side of the ball, the Crimson Tide play a 4-4 defense, utilizing four defensive lineman, four linebackers and three defensive backs. Edgerton is holding opponents to just 9 points per game, including three shutouts, and limiting opposing offenses to 5.0 yards per pass attempt and 4.3 yards per rush attempt.
The defense has done much of the dirty work for the Golden Eagles this year while the offense has been plagued with inconsistency at times. Will the Mauston offense be able to move the ball on the ground against a stacked box? If not, can they make the Crimson Tide pay through the air?
The Golden Eagle offense hasn’t always carried its weight during this 6-3 season. But if Mauston is going to pull off the upset and notch its first playoff win in 18 years this Friday, it’ll likely have to step up with its best performance yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)