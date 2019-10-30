EDGERTON ¬— Playoff victory has eluded Mauston football for nearly two decades. The quest to end that drought will have to wait another year.
No. 3 seed Edgerton (9-1) dominated on its way to a 45-8 win over the sixth-seeded Golden Eagles (6-4) in a WIAA Division 4 Level 1 playoff matchup Friday, October 25 in Edgerton.
From the very start, the Crimson Tide were in full control of the game. Junior quarterback Drew Hanson got things started with a two-yard touchdown run to give Edgerton the early 7-0 lead. Shortly after, senior halfback Devin Jorgenson scampered home on a 30-yard touchdown run to push that advantage to 14-0.
To make matters worse for the Golden Eagles, senior Logan Oliver, who plays running back, linebacker and kicker for Mauston, was knocked out the game early with an injury.
Early in the second quarter, Edgerton’s Ismael Diaz sent a 27-yard field goal through the uprights to extend his team’s lead to 17-0. After a Mauston punt, Jorgenson ripped off a 48-yard run that set up 1st and goal at the 2 and then punched it in for another touchdown.
Edgerton’s Skyler Gullickson then picked off Mauston’s Cade Hall and returned it all the way to the Mauston 1-yard line, setting up a Hanson one-yard touchdown run. In the final minute of the half, Hanson connected with Clayton Jenny for a 14-yard touchdown to seize a commanding 38-0 lead heading into halftime.
The Crimson Tide would add one more touchdown on a Jorgenson 16-yard run in the third quarter. Mauston avoided the shutout with its first touchdown of the night in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter. Hall found Gage Kobylski for a five-yard touchdown pass. Hall then connected with Isaac Saylor on the two-point conversion try to bring the score to its final of 45-8.
“They’ve got great athletes,” Mauston head coach Roland Lehman said of Edgerton. “All levels of the ball — their O-Line is really tough, their D-Line is really tough, good quarterback, good running back — just right down the line I think if you matched us up, they had better athletes tonight. That really makes a difference.”
Hanson completed 5 of 8 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown while adding two touchdowns on the ground. Jorgenson sliced through the Mauston defense like hot knife through butter to the tune of 212 yards and three touchdowns. Gullickson caught two passes for 36 yards.
For Mauston, Hall completed 12 of 25 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Jack Luehman caught four passes for 41 yards and Kraig Armstrong III ran for 80 yards on 14 carries.
The Crimson Tide move on to face the second-seeded River Valley Blackhawks (9-1) in Level 2 of the Division 4 playoffs Friday, November 1 at 7 p.m. in Spring Green.
Meanwhile, Mauston is left still searching for its first postseason victory since 2001. Though practice for the 2020 high school football season doesn’t get underway for another roughly nine months, Lehman believes the path toward finally nabbing that elusive playoff win begins well before then.
“We definitely want to be able to take that next step,” said Lehman, who has now guided the Golden Eagles to a school-record five straight postseason berths. “But that’s got to include a buy-in to the strength training and speed programs in the offseason. We’ve got to get bigger, faster and stronger.”
The loss also marks an end to the high school football careers of the class of 2020. They are the second straight senior class to experience playoff football in all four of their years at Mauston High School.
“They put in a lot of hard work,” Lehman said of the departing senior class. “We talked about it at the end, a lot of people questioned what kind of team we were going to have after the senior class we lost last year. These guys just stepped up and everybody filled different spots and contributed. They’re an awesome group of kids on and off the field.”
