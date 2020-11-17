PREP FOOTBALL: Mauston can't quell Lake Mills' offensive firepower in 56-20 playoff loss

Lake Mills responded with two more scores just 1:39 apart, including a 51-yard bomb from Moen to senior Jaxson Retrum and a 20-yard strike to Horkan, for a 56-20 lead to put things to bed.

“That’s part of their offense and part of what they’re able to do, so part of it is just a 6-foot-3 kid on their end going against a 5-8 kid on our end. Our kid’s right there, but their kid is able to go up and make a play,” Roland Lehman said.

“We talked about that as a team, that there’s nothing we can do, and they actually made some really nice catches and really nice plays. We talked about that going in, that if they’re going to beat us, we want to make sure they make really, really good plays. A lot of that was what it was.”

While Mauston’s passing game found some success as Lehman threw for 195 yards with three scores and an interception on 15-of-22 passing, the Golden Eagles ground game was neutralized all night. Mauston mustered just 103 rushing yards on 41 carries, as senior Kraig Armstrong tallied 122 yards on 36 carries, good for just 3.4 yards per attempt.