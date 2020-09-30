PREP FOOTBALL: Mauston makes opening week statement with 48-6 romp over Viroqua

The opening game of the season can tell a lot about what’s to come the rest of the way.

The Mauston football made quite a statement to the rest of the South Central Conference last Friday as the Golden Eagles cruised to a 48-6 romp over Viroqua in a non-conference season opener at Mauston High School. Mauston picked up 357 total yards of offense and added two defensive touchdowns in the convincing win over the Blackhawks.

The Golden Eagles (1-0) never trailed as it took a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, but they were just getting started. Mauston piled on 27 more points in the second, including both of its defensive scores, to take a commanding 41-0 cushion into halftime.

Jack Luehman got things started in the second quarter for the Golden Eagles as the senior hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from junior Spenser Lehman for a 20-0 lead early in the second stanza. Luehman then got in on the fun on defense as he had reservations for six with a 26-yard interception return touchdown to extend the lead to 27-0.

Following an empty possession, the Golden Eagles defense struck pay dirt again, this time via a five-yard fumble recovery touchdown by sophomore Carver Goodman for a 34-0 lead. With its sights set on a running clock to open the second half, Mauston got just that on its next offensive possession