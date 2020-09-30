PREP FOOTBALL: Mauston makes opening week statement with 48-6 romp over Viroqua

The opening game of the season can tell a lot about what’s to come the rest of the way.
The Mauston football made quite a statement to the rest of the South Central Conference last Friday as the Golden Eagles cruised to a 48-6 romp over Viroqua in a non-conference season opener at Mauston High School. Mauston picked up 357 total yards of offense and added two defensive touchdowns in the convincing win over the Blackhawks.
The Golden Eagles (1-0) never trailed as it took a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, but they were just getting started. Mauston piled on 27 more points in the second, including both of its defensive scores, to take a commanding 41-0 cushion into halftime.
Jack Luehman got things started in the second quarter for the Golden Eagles as the senior hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from junior Spenser Lehman for a 20-0 lead early in the second stanza. Luehman then got in on the fun on defense as he had reservations for six with a 26-yard interception return touchdown to extend the lead to 27-0.
Following an empty possession, the Golden Eagles defense struck pay dirt again, this time via a five-yard fumble recovery touchdown by sophomore Carver Goodman for a 34-0 lead. With its sights set on a running clock to open the second half, Mauston got just that on its next offensive possession
Lehman again was the provider as he connected with sophomore Dalton Hoehn on a 20-yard pitch and catch to put the Eagles up 41-0 at halftime.
While the Golden Eagles passing game was proficient with Lehman, completing 10-of-13 passes for 147 yards, the Mauston ground game had just as much success. The Golden Eagles churned out 210 yards on just 25 carries, good for a clip of 8.4 yards per carry.
Leading the charge on the ground was running back Kraig Armstrong as the senior piled up 167 yards and two scores on just 12 touches. Armstrong got the Golden Eagles on the board first with a bang as he raced in from 40 yards out for a quick 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
Luehman, who had five catches for 65 yards, then hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass, and the ensuing two-point conversion, from Lehman for a 14-0 lead.
Looking to put the Blackhawks to bed, Armstrong did just that in the third quarter as he again obliterated the defense, this time on a 28-yard touchdown romp for a 48-0 lead. Viroqua ultimately got on the board in the fourth quarter with a 67-yard touchdown run of its own, but it was too little too late for the Blackhawks.
Mauston will look to move to 2-0 and open South Central Conference play on a high note when it travels to Wautoma this Friday. Aside from last year’s one-off season with the additions of Black River Falls and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, the Hornets and Golden Eagles have combined to win four of the last five South Central Conference titles.
The two teams traded the crown the final two years of the six-team configuration with the Golden Eagles avenging a runner-up finish in 2017. Close contests have also been a common theme for the two as each of the last five meetings have been decided by two scores or less, including a 26-16 win by Mauston last season.
