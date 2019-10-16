WAUTOMA — A whole host of things didn’t go right for Mauston against Wautoma. That still didn’t keep them from scoring a big road win.
The Golden Eagles (6-3 overall, 6-1 South Central) overcame an early deficit and a late blown lead to outlast the Hornets (3-5, 3-3) 26-16 Friday, October 11 in Wautoma. Though the final score shows a double-digit win for Mauston, it certainly wasn’t one that came easily.
The first quarter went horribly for the Golden Eagles, as Wautoma jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead and Mauston turned it over twice on a botched punt and a fumble. The Golden Eagles finally gained some positive momentum on the first play of the second quarter when they forced a turnover on downs with the Hornets in the red zone.
On the ensuing drive, it looked like Wautoma forced another turnover with a third-down interception. But that play was wiped out by a defensive pass interference that kept the Mauston drive alive. The Golden Eagles eventually scored on a one-yard touchdown plunge by senior quarterback Cade Hall to cut the deficit to 10-7.
After forcing a three and out, Mauston got the ball back and began marching down the field once again. Hall eventually connected with Jack Luehman on a 38-yard touchdown strike with 5:47 left in the second quarter. Though the extra point was missed, the Golden Eagles had seized a 13-10 lead that they took into the locker room at halftime.
Wautoma started the third quarter with a three and out and Mauston immediately threatened to score again when Kraig Armstrong III broke off a long run to set up first and goal. On third down, Armstrong was headed toward the goal line on a run when a hit jarred the ball loose and sent it out of the end zone for a touchdown. More critically, the hit left Armstrong lying on the ground with a head injury that caused him to miss the remainder of the game.
That turnover was followed by a string of seven consecutive punts between the two teams that took the game deep into the fourth quarter. Disaster struck again for the Golden Eagles when a Logan Oliver fumble was scooped up and taken for a touchdown by Wautoma’s Damean Netzler.
Mauston blocked the extra point, but the sudden turn of events left them trailing 16-13 with 3:45 to play.
The scoop and score meant the Golden Eagles had to compose themselves and focus on moving the ball much more efficiently than they had all half. That ended up not being a problem at all.
On the first play of the next drive, Hall rolled right out of the pocket to elude pressure and found Gage Kobylski wide open deep. Kobylski hauled in Hall’s pass and took it to the house untouched to give the Golden Eagles the lead right back 19-16 with 3:24 remaining after the extra point was blocked.
Kobylski wasn’t done there. On the ensuing Wautoma drive, the Hornets appeared to have picked up a first down on a third and 1 carry, only to see the ball jarred loose and recovered by Kobylski at the Wautoma 31.
Mauston burned some clock and, on a fourth and 6 play, put an exclamation point on the win with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Hall to Luehman with 58 seconds to go to round out the scoring at 26-16.
It was a stellar finish for the Golden Eagles following a crushing blow on the scoop and score that could’ve crushed their morale and led to a loss.
“We just had to get back in the game and not get our heads down about this,” Kobylski said of the team’s mindset following the Wautoma go-ahead score. “We gotta get back out there and keep doing what we do best.”
Hall completed 13 of his 28 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns on a night where Mauston took numerous deep shots against Wautoma’s one-safety look in the secondary.
Jack Luehman caught five passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns and Kobylski had two catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Oliver accrued 66 yards on 13 carries and Armstrong added 36 yards on seven rushes prior to his injury early in the third quarter.
Mauston head coach Roland Lehman praised his team’s resilience on a night where very little seemed to go right for his team.
“They never quit. They never gave up. They just kept persevering,” Lehman said. “Something bad would happen and somebody else on the team would pick up the slack and pick everybody up. Nobody got down on each other. It was pretty neat to see those guys rally around each other and come out with a really good victory.”
The Week 8 win effectively ends the Golden Eagles’ regular season. Mauston will receive a forfeit win over Westfield in Week 9. Since they were unable to find a new opponent for the final week of the regular season, the Golden Eagles will finish at 6-3 overall and 6-1 in SCC play as they enjoy what is in essence a bye week heading into the postseason.
