PREP FOOTBALL: Mauston shuts down Wautoma to improve to 2-0

It took just two weeks for the Mauston prep football team to show it can win in multiple ways.

After starting the season with an explosive 48-6 home win over Viroqua, Mauston dialed up the defense in a 12-7 Week 2 win at Wautoma on Oct. 2.

Mauston (2-0) did it with defense, allowing just 42 passing yards and 112 rushing yards. The Golden Eagles' offense didn't get going until the second half, as they gave up a first-quarter touchdown and went into halftime facing a 7-0 deficit.

Jack Luehman got Mauston on the board, using a 6-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 7-6 in the third quarter. The two-point conversion failed, keeping the Golden Eagles behind until Kraig Armstrong's 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Armstrong, a senior, had a huge day on the ground, carrying the ball 36 times to run for 240 of Mauston's 259 rushing yards. Luehman had 23 yards on four carries, while quarterback Spenser Lehman completed 5 of 12 passes for 26 yards and an interception.

The Golden Eagles will look to improve to 3-0 when they host La Crosse Aquinas on Friday.