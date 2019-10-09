Though Mauston already had a playoff berth wrapped up thanks to an impending forfeit win over Westfield in Week 9, the Golden Eagles achieved postseason eligibility before that became necessary with a win over Nekoosa in Week 6. Elsewhere, the other four Juneau County teams were handed losses Friday night.
Mauston Golden Eagles 23, Nekoosa Papermakers 6
Defense has carried the day more often than not for Mauston in 2019. That trend continued in a win over Nekoosa.
The Golden Eagles (4-3 overall, 4-1 South Central) stifled the Papermakers (2-5, 2-3) on their way to a comfortable 23-6 win Friday, October 4 in Mauston. Nekoosa drew first blood to take a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter. But from then on, it was all Golden Eagles.
Mauston senior quarterback Cade Hall had one of his strongest performances of the season, completing 10 of 16 passes for 167 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jack Luehman hauled in three catches for 88 yards and a touchdown and Hayden Goodman had five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Logan Oliver and Kraig Armstrong III each rushed for 70 yards for the Golden Eagles, with Oliver tallying a rushing touchdown. Oliver also kicked a 34-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
Next for Mauston is a road matchup against rival Wautoma (3-4, 3-2) Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. in Wautoma.
Cashton Eagles 26, New Lisbon Rockets 14
New Lisbon kept it close, but ultimately couldn’t keep pace with Cashton to the end.
The Eagles (4-3 overall, 3-1 Scenic Bluffs) defended their home turf in a 26-14 win over the Rockets (3-4, 1-3) Friday, October 4 in Cashton. With the win, Cashton achieved playoff eligibility for the first time since 2015. New Lisbon would need to win its final two games to make its first postseason appearance since 2016.
New Lisbon senior quarterback Gunnar Pedersen struggled through the air, completing just 8 of 29 passes for 121 yards, a touchdown and two interception. However, he fared much better on the ground, rushing for 171 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
TJ Oens reeled in three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown as well for the Rockets. Defensively, Pedersen tallied a team-high 10 tackles.
The Rockets’ quest for postseason eligibility continues when they face Hillsboro (3-4, 2-2) Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. at Necedah High School.
Hillsboro Tigers 30, Necedah Cardinals 12
Necedah’s losing streak hit six games with its latest road loss to Hillsboro.
The Tigers (3-4 overall, 2-2 Scenic Bluffs) bolted out to a 30-0 lead on their way to an eventual 30-12 victory over the Cardinals (1-6, 0-5) Friday, October 4 in Hillsboro.
After falling behind by 30, Necedah did get on the board with a touchdown run by Landen Murphy and a touchdown pass from Murphy to Dustyn Sparby. Murphy completed 13 of his 19 passes for 110 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Mekhi Baradji led the way for the Cardinals out of the backfield with 77 yards on only eight carries. Josiah Hansen had seven catches for 68 yards and Sparby added two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown.
Necedah will look to reverse its fortunes in non-conference play when it faces Kickapoo/La Farge (1-5) Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. in Kickapoo.
Brookwood Falcons 25, Royall Panthers 0
Royall’s three-year playoff streak is hanging by a thread after its latest setback.
The Falcons (6-1 overall, 4-1 Scenic Bluffs) shut down the Panthers (1-6, 1-3) on their way to a 25-0 win Friday, October 4 at Brookwood High School in Ontario. With the loss, Royall would need the beat both Cashton and Hillsboro over the final two weeks to keeps its postseason streak alive.
For Brookwood, Mitchell Klinkner was its workhorse back, running 156 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. Dan Peterson added 108 yards and a touchdown on seven rushes. Defensively, Alex Martin and Peterson each picked off Royall senior quarterback Keith Schnurr.
The Panthers’ next road test comes against Cashton (4-3, 3-1) Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m.
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 57, Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves 25
There were points aplenty in Wonewoc-Center/Weston’s latest loss.
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (4-3 overall, 4-1 Ridge & Valley) poured on the points as it bested the Silver Wolves (1-6, 1-4) Friday, October 4 at Seneca High School in Eastman.
For Wonewoc-Center/Weston, Hunter Schmitt completed 11 of 24 passes for 206 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while also running for 21 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Brady McGlynn went off for 162 yards and a touchdown on five receptions and Kaden Sprotte added four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca quarterback Carter Lomas completed 7 of 12 passes for a staggering 312 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.
The Silver Wolves next face North Crawford (0-6, 0-5) Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. in Soldiers Grove.
