In Week 3 of the high school football season, Mauston picked up its first win of the season in its South Central Conference opener, New Lisbon racked up a second straight non-conference victory and Wonewoc-Center/Weston dropped its second straight game in league play.
Mauston Golden Eagles 41, Adams-Friendship Green Devils 12
After struggling in non-conference play in the first two weeks of the season, the Golden Eagles got back on track with a convincing win over Adams-Friendship to open South Central Conference play.
Defending SCC champions Mauston (1-2 overall, 1-0 South Central) scored early and often on its way to a win over the Green Devils (0-3, 0-1) Friday, September 6 in Adams.
Early in the first quarter, Mauston senior quarterback Cade Hall connected with junior wide receiver Jack Luehman on touchdown passes of 23 and 47 yards for an early 13-0 lead. Senior defensive lineman Gage Kobylski blocked a pair of Adams-Friendship punts to set up two more Hall touchdown passes of 15 and 29 yards to senior wide receiver Mason Luehman.
Wedged into those was the Green Devils’ first touchdown of the night. The Golden Eagles led 27-6 at the half.
In the third quarter, Mauston junior running back Kraig Armstrong posted a 16-yard touchdown run. Not long after, junior defensive lineman Ryle Kobylski recovered a fumbled punt that helped set up a later one-yard touchdown run by Hall.
Adams-Friendship scored another touchdown in the fourth quarter to bring the score to its final of 41-12.
For the Golden Eagles, Hall completed 14 of 22 passes for 216 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Jack Luehman reeled in five catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Mason Luehman caught three passes for 49 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Armstrong led the charge out of the backfield with 67 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
The Golden Eagles continue conference play when they host the Black River Falls Tigers (0-3, 0-1) Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. in Mauston.
New Lisbon Rockets 45, North Crawford Trojans 0
Gunnar Pedersen does a little bit of everything for New Lisbon. That was on full display in a dominating win over North Crawford.
The Rockets (2-1) steamrolled the Trojans (0-3) on their way to a second consecutive non-conference victory Friday, September 6 in New Lisbon.
You have free articles remaining.
All of the Rockets’ scoring came in the first half. They posted 26 points in the first quarter and 19 more in the second quarter to hold a 45-0 lead at halftime.
Pedersen had a hand in six of New Lisbon’s seven touchdowns on the night. He completed 6 of 7 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he ran for 75 yards, with all three of his rushing attempts going for touchdowns. Pedersen also tacked on a 61-yard kickoff return touchdown.
Freshman wide receiver Lucas Vercimak recorded the Rockets’ other rushing touchdown. Senior Eugene Taylor and freshman Ashton Pfaff each caught a touchdown. Taylor also added two interceptions and Pfaff had one of his own.
New Lisbon opens up conference play on the road against Royall (1-2 overall, 1-0 Scenic Bluffs) Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m.
Riverdale Chieftains 42, Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves 20
The Silver Wolves found some success in the second and third quarters, but it wasn’t enough against the Chieftains.
Riverdale (1-2 overall, 1-2 Ridge & Valley) rode a 28-7 halftime lead to an eventual 42-20 victory against conference foe Wonewoc-Center/Weston (0-3, 0-2) Friday, September 6 in Muscoda.
Rushing ruled the day in this game, with the Chieftains running for 250 yards and four touchdowns on 31 rushes and the Silver Wolves rushing for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries.
Junior running back Mike Severson led the way for Wonewoc-Center/Weston with a game-high 147 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Senior fullback Riley Astle punched in another rushing touchdown. For Riverdale, senior running back Tyler Hach ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 13 rushes, senior fullback Jordan Keegan rushes for 104 yards and a touchdown on four carries and senior running back Logan Heffner scored the other rushing touchdown.
Hach also caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Riverdale sophomore quarterback Dylan Kagel, who finished 5 for 9 for 73 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Wonewoc-Center/Weston junior quarterback Hunter Schmitt went 9 for 24 for 138 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Junior wide receiver Kaden Sprotte reeled in five receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.
The Silver Wolves next welcome in Kickapoo/La Farge (1-2, 1-2) Saturday, September 14 at 1 p.m. at Weston High School in Cazenovia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)