The Mauston girls soccer team saw its postseason come to a quick end on June 10.

The sixth-seeded Golden Eagles suffered a 10-0 loss at No. 3 West Salem in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.

Mauston (1-13-1) gave up seven first-half goals against West Salem (6-8-0), which went on to suffer a 4-0 loss to No. 4 Madison Edgewood in Saturday's regional final.