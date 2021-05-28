PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Portage/Poynette continues late season surge with 10-0 romp over Mauston

Mayne shared the forward’s sentiments, especially given how the United has been forced to play much of this season. With its offensive struggles, Portage/Poynette has often had to be play behind, made all the more difficult by being forced to start from their own defensive half.

The Untied kept the field tilted in their favor all game long, limiting the Golden Eagles to minimal possession and without a shot on goal.

“Giving them a break — letting their legs rest a little bit and enjoy the game a little bit more — was definitely something we needed. WE haven’t had a lot of opportunities for that,” Mayne said of the defense.

“Similarly, we haven’t been able for our offense to really practice a lot of attacks together — midfield, to forward, to shot on goal — because we are having to play so heavily defensively. So this was a really great opportunity to be able to practice working as a team offensively for a full game.”

Despite its lofty advantage, the United kept the foot on the gas, peppering Incaprero, who exited after Tobin’s second goal with a leg injury, and back-up goalie Raina Nava with shots until eventually adding to its tally. Tobin capped off her hat trick in the 28th minute and added a second straight unassisted goal at 38:11 for a 7-0 lead.