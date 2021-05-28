PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Portage/Poynette continues late season surge with 10-0 romp over Mauston

Through most of this season, including earlier this week, the Portage/Poynette prep girls soccer team has struggled to find the back of the net while also stiffening up on defense.
The hassle to jell offensively can certainly take time, especially this season due to the limited amount of practice time thanks to a compressed schedule. With the final week of the regular season looming next week, however, the United appear to finally have its offense fully in-tune.
Following a 4-3 rain-shortened win over Adams-Friendship on Thursday — the victory avenged a season-opening 6-2 loss to the Green Devils — Portage/Poynette kept the goals coming on Friday. Senior Syndey Tobin scored five goals, all in the first half, and three other players notched multiple points as the United steamrolled its way to a 10-0 non-conference win over Mauston at Veterans Memorial Field.
“I think it’s a really good way to just bring the team together even more. Losing sometimes just hurts, so it’s good to get some confidence back on a big win,” Portage/Poynette senior Abbey Francis said.
“The girls definitely played as a team today … nobody was being selfish with the ball and they were looking out for one another,” United coach Kathie Mayne added. “They were trying to give each other opportunities, and I think when you’re thinking about playing as a team, instead of just going for the shot yourself, natural things just connect better.”
That connectivity carried throughout the entire game and was on display from the opening kick as Portage/Poynette wasted little time getting out in front. The United (3-9-0) scored just 59 seconds in as senior Julia Aulik raced onto the end of a pass over the top from Francis into the 18-yard box and fired past Mauston goalkeeper Emma Incaprero for a speedy 1-0 lead.
The quick tally opened the floodgates for the United, as Portage/Poynettte pumped in its next four goals in the next 10 minutes for a massive 5-0 lead.
After playing provider for Aulik’s opening tally, Francis unloaded a left-footed shot from 25 yards out that sailed over the outstretched Incaprero for a 2-0 lead with 3:09 played. Tobin then got in on the fun as she charged onto the end of a through ball by senior Jamie Shaver.
The quick forward split a pair of Golden Eagles defenders before slotting a right-footed shot into the left side netting for a 3-0 lead. Tobin added her second at 9:11 off an assist from sophomore Emma McGlynn before Aulik fired a left-footed strike into the upper right corner at 10:31 off a Shaver assist for a 5-0 cushion.
“To me it just felt super good, and it felt like we were working really well as a team, together,” Francis said of the fast, intertwined start. “It was really nice to see everyone helping each other out to get some goals.”
Mayne shared the forward’s sentiments, especially given how the United has been forced to play much of this season. With its offensive struggles, Portage/Poynette has often had to be play behind, made all the more difficult by being forced to start from their own defensive half.
The Untied kept the field tilted in their favor all game long, limiting the Golden Eagles to minimal possession and without a shot on goal.
“Giving them a break — letting their legs rest a little bit and enjoy the game a little bit more — was definitely something we needed. WE haven’t had a lot of opportunities for that,” Mayne said of the defense.
“Similarly, we haven’t been able for our offense to really practice a lot of attacks together — midfield, to forward, to shot on goal — because we are having to play so heavily defensively. So this was a really great opportunity to be able to practice working as a team offensively for a full game.”
Despite its lofty advantage, the United kept the foot on the gas, peppering Incaprero, who exited after Tobin’s second goal with a leg injury, and back-up goalie Raina Nava with shots until eventually adding to its tally. Tobin capped off her hat trick in the 28th minute and added a second straight unassisted goal at 38:11 for a 7-0 lead.
She finished off her scoring tear just 44 seconds later as she slotted home a Francis assist at 38:55 to give the United an 8-0 lead heading into the break.
Eying a mercy rule victory, Portage/Poynette got a pair of goals from Jamie Shaver in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, with the latter coming on an assist from twin sister Abbie Shaver at 53:29, to put the game on ice as the team’s agreed to blow the final whistle before the necessary hour mark.
Francis finished with a goal and two assists, while Jamie Shaver had two goals and assists apiece, and Aulik added a brace. It was an incredibly satisfying send off for the United’s nine seniors in their final home game of the season.
“As a senior it’s super special. It’s a lot of fun to win, so it just feels really good and it’s a super cool feeling,” Francis said.
“Tonight was all smiles from the seniors and the entire team; it was great to see them working together as a team and being excited about soccer. Especially at the end of the season — a tough, fast exhausting season for them, as well,” Mayne added.
The pair is also confident the consecutive victories can fuel a strong close to the regular season next week. It won’t be easy however, with road Badger North Conference clashes against Sauk Prairie on Tuesday and Beaver Dam on Thursday.
The league-leading Eagles, ranked No. 7 in Division 2 of the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, are unbeaten and have yet to concede a goal this season, beating their opponents a combined 55-0. Meanwhile, the Golden Beavers just picked up their first win of the season earlier this week and present the United with a chance at their first conference victory.
Mayne believes the United is “prepared to adjust our normal formation to be more defensive,” against the high-scoring Eagles, and is confident the Warriors can compete with the Beavers. Francis knows the team’s current run doesn’t hurt.
“I think it gives us a lot more confidence. Just having two wins in-a-row especially boosts everyone’s confidence. We’ll go in with a good attitude and lots of motivation,” she said.
PORTAGE/POYNETTE 10, MAUSTON 0
Mauston;0;0; —;0
Portage/Poynette;8;2;—;10
First half — Aulik (Francis), 0:59; Francis (McGlynn), 3:09; Tobin (J. Shaver), 4:22; Tobin (McGlynn), 9:11; Aulik (J. Shaver), 10:31; Tobin, 27:54; Tobin, 38:11; Tobin (Francis), 38:55.
Second half — J. Shaver, 50:02; J. Shaver (A. Shaver), 53:29.
Saves: PP (Poches) 0; M (Incaprero 5, R. Nava 9) 14.
