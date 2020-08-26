PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Mauston eyeing new heights in 2020 under first-year coach Sterling Walsh

When it comes to new experiences, sometimes you just have to dive in head first.
First-year Mauston girls tennis coach Sterling Walsh has joined those ranks this fall, taking over the Golden Eagles program in his first-ever head coaching position. Good news for Walsh, he’ll have plenty of seasoned players at his disposal as Mauston returns seven players from last year’s team with new heights on the horizon in 2020.
Walsh, who was set to serve as the assistant coach on the Golden Eagles boys tennis team this past spring before it was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been taking the new role in stride.
“In the whole grand scheme of things, it’s been great,” he said. “It’s certainly nerve racking, because I was looking to gain some experience as an assistant coach before taking the lead role, but I’ve just had to put my big boy socks on and take the team on.”
“Good news is, the boys head coach has been very helpful, the athletic director has been very helpful and I’ve talked to the principal a couple times about it, so the support has been very helpful.”
The Golden Eagles, who finished last season 3-7 overall, including 2-2 in Coulee Conference play, failed to advance anyone out of the Division 2 Altoona subsectional. Mauston still had some key losses however, graduating its top three singles players in Baylee Babcock, Ana Turner and Emily Patton.
Despite some turnover at the top of their line-up, the Eagles return an experienced group. On the singles side, Mauston brings back junior Allison Lavold, who spent most of last year at the No. 4 flight.
Fellow juniors Camille Galloway and Akasha Hill, as well as sophomore Annah Lund return after playing exclusively doubles last year. Rounding out the returnees are seniors Allison Bilski and Charis Jacob, and junior Emma Eilers, who split time between the solo and paired flights, but mainly playing doubles.
So far, Walsh said the duo of Bilski and Eilers have assumed new leadership roles.
“Bilski has been great off the court. The girls put together a group chat and she’s been taking numbers from the new girls and adding them to that,” he said. “Emma Eilers put together an apparel sheet for girls to order sweatshirts and other things, so they’ve taken on some lead roles and I think they’ve been good role models so far.”
Walsh also noted how open the returnees have been to the teams’ newcomers in junior LeAnn Vang, sophomore Virginia Walhart and freshman Brooke Braunschweig. That openness has helped foster an even greater team chemistry built from last year’s gained experiences.
Through the Eagles’ first week of practice, Walsh said he’s been impressed with the group’s hard work and willingness to cooperate with a first-year coach. The girls have also been receptive to the new safety guidelines due to the coronavirus, but Walsh noted how lucky the tennis team is being a “lower risk” sport.
“I think the girls are very excited to get out and be a part of a team, because they haven’t been able to be out-and-about as much the past five months as they usually have,” he said. “In terms of the protocol, we’ve been fortunate enough to practice outside every day, and due to the way the sport was created, tennis has social distancing implemented in it, if you will.”
“We haven’t had to adapt as much as other sports, I think, which is nice.”
Walsh noted the biggest change being that the team’s doubles pairs can’t high five in-between points, so the Eagles have taken the short detour to bumping rackets after points. The continued interaction has helped “boost that moral team chemistry.”
He’s hopeful the group’s morale stays high as he learns to navigate crafting a line-up to cater to Mauston’s strengths. While he wants to respect the girls’ wishes as to where they want to play, Walsh knows there could day-to-day changes that don’t get great reception.
Walsh noted that Eilers and Lavold have expressed they would like to play No. 1 doubles together, but in his estimation, Lavold is the team’s top candidate to rise to the No. 1 singles flight.
“We have to make the decision if it’s best to keep them together at No. 1 doubles or best for the team to split them up,” he said. “Ideally (I’d like) a more consistent line-up, but we’ll definitely stay open minded and make changes if needed.”
“That’s something I’m not experienced with, but I do understand that those changes might be made in hopes it benefits the entire team.”
Other early roadblocks have been the team’s inability to have everyone attend the same practice 100% of the time. At the same time, the smaller environment has been a benefit and most of the group is working with a strong base.
Walsh believes most of the Golden Eagles are “very good, well-rounded tennis players,” and the veterans “have a very good, fundamental ability.” From here it will be improving on those skills, and of most importance to Walsh, developing a strong mental toughness.
He will look to use the first dual meets of the season, starting with next Tuesday’s season-opener against Viroqua, as a way to gauge where the Golden Eagles are at. Ultimately, Walsh said the team hopes to improve on it sub-.500 record from last year, ultimately finishing at or above .500.
“If we can rise above that even, it would be a huge win for the team,” he said. “I’ve told the girls I’m very happy with their team chemistry, and it’s definitely a goal of mine for the girls to feel like a team throughout the entire season. I’m taking it one week at-a-time, but pretty much hoping for the best.”
