PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Mauston eyeing new heights in 2020 under first-year coach Sterling Walsh

“I think the girls are very excited to get out and be a part of a team, because they haven’t been able to be out-and-about as much the past five months as they usually have,” he said. “In terms of the protocol, we’ve been fortunate enough to practice outside every day, and due to the way the sport was created, tennis has social distancing implemented in it, if you will.”

“We haven’t had to adapt as much as other sports, I think, which is nice.”

Walsh noted the biggest change being that the team’s doubles pairs can’t high five in-between points, so the Eagles have taken the short detour to bumping rackets after points. The continued interaction has helped “boost that moral team chemistry.”

He’s hopeful the group’s morale stays high as he learns to navigate crafting a line-up to cater to Mauston’s strengths. While he wants to respect the girls’ wishes as to where they want to play, Walsh knows there could day-to-day changes that don’t get great reception.

Walsh noted that Eilers and Lavold have expressed they would like to play No. 1 doubles together, but in his estimation, Lavold is the team’s top candidate to rise to the No. 1 singles flight.