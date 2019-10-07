With subsectionals nearly upon them, the Golden Eagles squared off against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in their final dual meet of the regular season.
The Royals dispatched the Golden Eagles 5-2 Thursday, October 3 at Lions Park in Mauston.
Mauston senior Ana Turned performed well for the Golden Eagles, defeating Assumption junior Kate Eithun 6-2, 6-0 on her way to a No. 2 singles victory. Mauston’s other win on the evening came at No. 1 doubles, where junior Abby Panten and sophomore Allison Lavold bested juniors Abbi Berard and Araya Elsen 6-3, 6-2.
The Royals reeled off four match victories on the day.
At No. 1 singles, junior Maria Hartley grinded out a 6-2, 6-3 win over Mauston senior Baylee Babcock. Junior Carly Hintz took care of junior Camille Galloway 6-0, 6-1 in their No. 3 singles match. Assumption senior Chaerin Kim received a forfeit win at No. 4 single. Mauston was missing a player due to a death in the family and thus didn’t have enough competitors to field a full team.
Elsewhere for the Royals, junior Kendall Schmidt and sophomore Izzy Jungworth topped sophomore Akasha Hill and junior Allison Bilski 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. Juniors Anna Tangerreli and Julia Drewiske beat freshman Charis Jacob and Bilski 6-1, 6-1 in a No. 3 doubles match.
“We’re doing as well as I would’ve expected,” Mauston head coach Fred Hollenbeck said during the dual meet. “The seniors are doing well, and that’s what you hope for at this point in the season. Everybody’s better.”
The Golden Eagles will next begin postseason play. They will compete at the Division 2 Altoona subsectionals Monday, October 7 starting at 10 a.m. Competition will be held at both Altoona High School and Regis High School in bordering Eau Claire.
In addition to Mauston, Altoona, Black River Falls, La Cross Aquinas, Onalaska Luther, Mondovi, Viroqua and West Salem will compete at the event. Qualifying players and teams move on to the Watertown Luther Prep sectionals Wednesday, October 9 starting at 9 a.m. in Watertown.
