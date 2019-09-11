Coming off its second dual meet victory of the year, Mauston kept the ball rolling with its most convincing win of the season so far.
The Golden Eagles won all but one match on their way to a 6-1 dual meet victory over Black River Falls Thursday, September 5 at the Lion’s Park tennis courts in Mauston. The win came on the heels of a 5-2 dual meet victory over Viroqua just two days earlier.
Mauston was victorious in all four singles matches against the Tigers Thursday afternoon.
In No. 1 singles, senior Baylee Babcock rallied back after dropping the first set to beat junior Danielle Johnson 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. In No. 2 singles, senior Ana Turner trounced junior Alyson Emerich on her way to a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Junior Emily Patton cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over sophomore Ellen Janke in No. 3 singles.
Sophomore Allison Lavold defeated senior Sami Hansen 6-0, 7-6 (4) in No. 4 singles.
The Golden Eagles tallied another match victory in No. 1 doubles, where sophomores Emma Eilers and Akasha Hill defeated junior Carmen Redbird and sophomore Lauren Lund 7-5, 6-1.
The Tigers’ only win of the day came at No. 2 doubles, where senior Addi West and junior Quinn Cerda Reyes won a competitive match against junior Camille Galloway and freshman Annah Lund 6-4, 6-4.
Black River Falls was one player short of being able to field a third doubles team, so Mauston received a forfeit victory at No. 3 doubles.
In their most recent dual meet, the Golden Eagles fell 7-0 to Onalaska Luther Tuesday, September 10.
Mauston will play in a pair of dual meets over the next week. First, the Golden Eagles welcome in Lodi to Lion’s Park Thursday, September 12 starting at 4 p.m. After the weekend, they will hit the road to face Columbus at Fireman’s Park Monday, September 16 at 4 p.m.
