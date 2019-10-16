The 2019 Mauston girls’ tennis season came to an end with their showing at this year’s subsectionals.
The Golden Eagles went winless in seven matches at the Division 2 Altoona subsectional. The meet was held Monday, October 7 at both Altoona High School in Altoona and Regis High School in Eau Claire.
At No. 1 singles, Onalaska Luther junior Sarah Hoffe defeated Mauston senior Baylee Babcock 6-1, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Altoona senior Sydney Kramer topped Mauston senior Ana Turner 6-2, 6-1. La Cross Aquinas junior Amelia Topolski blanked Mauston sophomore Emma Eilers 6-0, 6-0 in No. 3 singles. La Crosse Aquinas senior Tessa Gundersen swept Mauston junior Camille Galloway 6-1, 6-0 in their No. 4 singles match.
The Golden Eagles didn’t find much more success in doubles play than they did in singles.
West Salem juniors Julia Krien and Josie LaJuenesse defeated Mauston junior Emily Patton and sophomore Allison Lavold 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. In their No. 2 doubles first-round match, West Salem juniors Bailee Peterson and Maddie Quick swept past Mauston freshman Annah Lund and sophomore Akasha Hill 6-0, 6-1.
You have free articles remaining.
In a first-round match for No. 3 doubles, Onalaska Luther seniors Haley Gronholz and Klarissa Miller blanked Mauston freshman Charis Jacob and Allison Bilski 6-0, 6-0 to round out the day for the Golden Eagles.
With no singles players or doubles teams moving on from subsectionals to sectionals, this meant an end to Mauston’s 2019 season. This also meant the end of the high school tennis careers for the seniors on the team, including the Golden Eagles’ top two singles players: Baylee Babcock and Ana Turner.
The 2020 season figures to be something of a rebuilding year for Mauston. Head coach Fred Hollenbeck is excited for what lies ahead, but also hopes to get a handful of players to come out for the team to help replenish a thin roster.
“I’m content with how we’ve done and I’m looking forward to next year,” Hollenbeck said. “We’ve got a bit of a rebuild next year. We need some kids to come out because we have one freshman and we’re going to lose three seniors. And we only have 10 (players) now. That leaves us with eight and we need a minimum of 10.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)