PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Mauston's season comes to close at Division 2 Altoona subsectional

The Mauston girls tennis team’s season officially came to an end Monday as it failed to advance anyone through from the WIAA Division 2 Altoona subsection.

The Golden Eagles were swept out of the quarterfinals as their four singles flights and three doubles flights each lost in straight sets. Mauston’s No. 1 doubles team of juniors Allison Lavold and Emma Eilers led the way on the doubles side as the duo lost to the Railers’ Averie Varsho and Ally Wagner, 6-0, 6-1.

Junior LeAnn Vang was Mauston’s top singles player at the No. 4 flight as she fell to Altoona’s Keyliana Desantis, 6-1, 6-0. The rest of the Golden Eagles, who were also saddled with No. 7 and No. 8 seeds, were swept, 6-0, 6-0.

Blackhawks best Golden Eagles

Before its season came to a close in Altoona, the Golden Eagles finished up the regular season with a Coulee Conference dual meet against Viroqua on Oct. 2. Mauston put together one of its best performances of the season but couldn’t overcome the Blackhawks in a 5-2 loss.

Leading the way for Mauston was the duo of Eilers and junior Akasha Hill, who each recorded straight set wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles. Eilers weather a back-and-forth opening set against Anika Nemes before turning things on in the second set for a 6-4, 6-1 victory.