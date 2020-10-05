 Skip to main content
PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Mauston's season comes to close at Division 2 Altoona subsectional
PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Mauston junior Camille Galloway serves during the No. 3 singles flight in a non-conference dual meet against Lodi on Oct. 1. The Golden Eagles fell to the Blue Devils, 7-0, and saw their season come to an end at Monday's WIAA Division 2 Altoona subsectional.

The Mauston girls tennis team’s season officially came to an end Monday as it failed to advance anyone through from the WIAA Division 2 Altoona subsection.

The Golden Eagles were swept out of the quarterfinals as their four singles flights and three doubles flights each lost in straight sets. Mauston’s No. 1 doubles team of juniors Allison Lavold and Emma Eilers led the way on the doubles side as the duo lost to the Railers’ Averie Varsho and Ally Wagner, 6-0, 6-1.

Junior LeAnn Vang was Mauston’s top singles player at the No. 4 flight as she fell to Altoona’s Keyliana Desantis, 6-1, 6-0. The rest of the Golden Eagles, who were also saddled with No. 7 and No. 8 seeds, were swept, 6-0, 6-0.

Blackhawks best Golden Eagles

Before its season came to a close in Altoona, the Golden Eagles finished up the regular season with a Coulee Conference dual meet against Viroqua on Oct. 2. Mauston put together one of its best performances of the season but couldn’t overcome the Blackhawks in a 5-2 loss.

Leading the way for Mauston was the duo of Eilers and junior Akasha Hill, who each recorded straight set wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles. Eilers weather a back-and-forth opening set against Anika Nemes before turning things on in the second set for a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Conversely, Hill coasted past Lanie Nemes, earning a succinct 6-1 win in the first set before finishing things off in the second 6-3. The Golden Eagles nearly swept the singles flights but dropped a pair of close contests, including three-set thriller at No. 1 singles by Lavold.

After going winless in the first set, 6-0, Lavold topped Viroqua’s Lizzy Fox in the second set, 6-2. The pair then went all the way to a tiebreaker in the third and final set, but Fox was too much, gutting out a 7-6 (4) win.

Junior Camille Galloway also put up a good fight at No. 4 singles against Viroqua’s Allison Zube. The duo traded blows in the first set, going to a tiebreaker which ultimately fell the way of Zube, 7-6 (7). Galloway looked to force a third set but was unable to in a 6-4 loss.

On the doubles side, the team of seniors Charis Jacob and Allison Bilski put up the best fight, going to three sets at the No. 2 flight. Facing the team of Ashlee Olson and Nevaeah Hubbard, Jacob and Bilski rebounded from a 6-0 loss in the opening set to win the second in convincing fashion, 6-2. The Eagles duo couldn’t keep the momentum rolling however, falling 6-4 in the final set.

Golden Eagles weather rain but can’t top Blue Devils

Before falling to the Blackhawks, Mauston traveled to Lodi on Oct. 1 for a non-conference dual against the Blue Devils. A rain delay of about 45 minutes midway through the action was just a short speed bump for Lodi as it cruised to a 7-0 sweep over Mauston.

The Blue Devils' Dorothy Deans dropped only one game while defeating Akasha Hill in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1 and in fact Lodi dropped only three games in all during singles competition.

Other singles winners for Lodi were Rachel Winters (6-0, 6-1 over Annah Lund in the second flight), Taylor Paar (6-1, 6-1 over Camille Galloway at No. 3) and Caroline Karls (6-0, 6-0 over Charis Jacob in the fourth flight).

In doubles action, Krista Mayberry and Oliva Lange defeated Allison Lavold and Emma Eilers, 6-2, 6-2, in the top flight while Lexy Karls and Rylee Schneider won 6-0, 6-0 over Allison Bilski and Mykenzie Wonderly at No. 2.

Mira Potter and Michelle McMahon won 6-0, 6-1 over Brooke Braunschweig and Virginia Waldhart in the third doubles flight to round out the sweep for the Blue Devils.

