Eleven days apart, Mauston twice defeated Viroqua to tally its first two wins of the 2019 campaign.
Those wins were a couple of high points for the Golden Eagles so far in a season where head coach Fred Hollenbeck’s younger, somewhat inexperienced squad has endured both growing pains and progress with subsectionals now less than a month away.
Onalaska Luther Knights 7, Mauston Golden Eagles 0
The Golden Eagles simply had no answers for the Knights in a 7-0 dual meet loss Tuesday, September 12 at Lion’s Park in Mauston. Onalaska Luther won all seven matches in the meet.
In No. 1 singles, Sarah Hoffe defeated Baylee Babcock 6-2, 6-0. In No. 2 singles, Cassie Warren swept Ana Turner 6-1, 6-0. In No. 3 singles, Kaylee Raabe topped Emily Patton 6-1, 6-1. Katherine Bruns beat Allison Lavold 6-3, 6-0.
In No. 1 doubles, Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl blanked Emma Eilers and Akasha Hill 6-0, 6-0. In No. 2 doubles, Katie Kutz and Hannah Larson cruised past Camille Galloway and Annah Lund 6-0, 6-1. Haley Gronholz and Klarissa Miller bested Allison Bilski and Charis Jacob 6-1, 6-1 in No. 3 doubles.
Mauston Golden Eagles 5, Viroqua Blackhawks 2
For the second time in under two weeks, the Golden Eagles picked up a 5-2 victory over the Blackhawks. This time, it came at a dual meet Tuesday, September 3 in Viroqua.
Mauston took three of the four singles matches. In No. 1 singles action, Baylee Babcock rallied from an early deficit to beat Cammie Leer 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. In No. 2 singles, Ana Turner defeated Olivia Rottman 6-2, 6-2. Allison Lavold edged out a 7-6 (1), 6-4 victory over Allison Zube in their No. 4 singles match.
The Golden Eagles were also victorious in two out of three doubles matches. In No. 1 doubles, Emma Eilers Akasha Hill won the final two sets on their way to a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Marissa Czap and Ashlee Olson. Annah Lund and Camille Galloway bested Abi Wileman and Autumn Butenhoff 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles.
Viroqua tallied one singles win and one doubles win. In No. 3 singles, Anneka Cress defeated Emily Patton 6-1, 1-6, 6-4. In No. 3 doubles, Kara Wehner and Anika Nemes notched a forfeit victory due to Mauston not having enough players to field a third doubles team.
Reedsburg Beavers 5, Mauston Golden Eagles 2
The Beavers found a groove at their home triangular, beating Mauston 5-2 Wednesday, August 28 in Reedsburg.
Both of Mauston’s wins came in singles. Ana Turner defeated Hayden Stovey 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 singles and Baylee Babcock posted an identical 6-1, 6-1 win over Alicen Henke at No. 2 singles.
Reedsburg’s Shelby Henke beat Emma Eilers 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 singles and Gabby Weis breezed past Mauston’s Allison Bilski 6-0, 6-0 in No. 4 singles. The Beavers swept the three doubles matches without dropping a set.
In a very tight No. 1 doubles match, Brooke Benseman and Danielle Peyer edged Emily Patton and Allison Lavold 7-6 (3), 6-4. Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood defeated Annah Lund and Akasha Hill 6-1, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles. Katelyn Wilhelm and Anna Pillow rounded things out at No. 3 doubles with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Camille Galloway and Charis Jacob.
West Salem Panthers 5, Mauston Golden Eagles 2
Though Mauston split the four singles matches, the Panthers swept the doubles matches on their way to a 5-2 dual meet victory Tuesday, August 27 in West Salem.
West Salem’s Madigan Freng defeated Baylee Babcock 7-5, 6-0 in No. 1 singles and Anabel Cruz won a pair of tiebreakers to beat Mauston’s Allison Lavold 7-6, 2-6, 7-6 in No. 4 singles action.
In No. 1 doubles, Julia Krien and Jenna Carns blanked Emma Eilers and Camille Galloway 6-0, 6-0. Bailee Peterson and Maddie Quick did likewise to Annah Lund and Akasha Hill in No. 2 doubles, picking up a 6-0, 6-0 win of their own. Emma Deal and Josie LaJuenesse earned a forfeit victory due to Mauston not having enough players to field a No. 3 doubles team.
For the Golden Eagles, Ana Turner defeated Alyssa Szewczyk 6-2, 6-2 in No. 2 singles and Emily Patton cruised past Calista Robaczewski 6-0, 6-1 in No. 3 singles.
Mauston Golden Eagles 4, Viroqua Blackhawks 3
The Golden Eagles notched their first dual meet victory of the year with a narrow 4-3 win over Viroqua at the Holmen triangular Friday, August 23 in Holmen.
Mauston would win each of the four singles matches against the Blackhawks while Viroqua won all of the doubles contests.
In No. 1 singles, Baylee Babcock defeated Cammie Leer 6-3, 1-6, 10-8 in a very tight third-set tiebreaker. In No. 2 singles, Ana Turner bested Olivia Rottman 6-0, 6-2. In No. 3 singles, Emily Patton blanked Jiamin Li 6-0, 6-0. Allison Lavold rounded things up with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Anika Nemes in No. 4 singles action.
In No. 1 doubles, Marissa Czap and Lizzy Fox topped Camille Galloway and Emma Eilers 6-0, 6-2. In No. 2 doubles, Ashlee Olson and Abi Wileman beat Annah Lund and Akasha Hill 6-2, 6-2. The Blackhawks received a forfeit win in No. 3 doubles.
Holmen Vikings 6, Mauston Golden Eagles 1
Mauston proved to be no match for the host Vikings in a 6-1 defeat at the Holmen triangular Friday, August 23 in Holmen.
The Vikings won all but one singles match. In No. 1 singles action, Natalie Stitt defeated Baylee Babcock 6-3, 6-0. In No. 3 singles, Rayna Baumgarn beat Emily Patton 6-4, 6-2. Megan Mihalovic bested Allison Lavold 6-1, 6-3 in No. 4 singles.
In No. 1 doubles, Sofia and Cindra Vang swept Camille Galloway and Emma Eilers 6-0, 6-2. In No. 2 doubles, Samantha Marr and Haley Radtke blanked Akasha Hill and Annah Lund 6-0, 6-0. Holmen also received a forfeit win in No. 3 doubles.
The Golden Eagles’ only win against Holmen came courtesy of Ana Turner, who beat Delaney Gelder 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 singles.
