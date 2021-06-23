PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Mauston's Wafle hoping to continue record-breaking season in first state trip

She nearly matched her record breaking mark at the South Central Conference championship, but finished just an inch short while still winning the league title. Wafle was just as close as a sophomore to topping Denton’s mark, missing out by just an inch-and-a-half at the 2019 Pardeeville Bulldog Invite.

In Wafle’s eyes, the biggest difference to her success this season has been her fine-tuning.

“I think I just finally figured it all out and put all the mechanics together. I like ‘linked the chain,’ you could say, and put everything I had been working on the last few years together to finally get those big throws,” she said.

The other crucial factor in her success has been the weight training that Wafle’s implemented all school year, dating all the way back to the fall prep volleyball season.

While it may seem like it at first, but the cross training connections between volleyball and track and field are vast. From speed to move around the court and track, to the multitude of uses for all that jumping at the net, and even the powerful swings from middle and outside hitters.

Being the middle hitter that she is, Wafle has capitalized most on her lower body lifting.