PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mauston overcomes slow start to reach regional final

The Mauston High School volleyball team came from behind to beat Marshall on Thursday night.

The second-seeded Golden Eagles started slow before rallying for a 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20 win over No. 3 Marshall in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal in Mauston.

"Mauston came out a little flat and missed five serves, but managed to fight back," Mauston head coach Tara Hansen said. "After that set, Mauston played with a little more intensity."

The Golden Eagles (12-2) faced more adversity in the third set, as Maddy Scully had to leave the game after a collision with teammate Anna Kudick. Hansen said that junior Amellia Gunther, who made her first varsity appearance, did well in place of Scully.

"Amellia did her job and was able to serve, attack and block," Hansen said. "Also entering the game in the back row for Amellia was junior Faith Hendrickson. Faith came up with some big digs to help win the fourth set."

Mauston's Mia Quist finished with a match-high 16 kills to go along with 14 digs, three aces and two blocks. Emma Incaprero chipped in 36 assists, 12 digs and two blocks, while Matti Wafle had nine kills and two blocks, Scully had four aces and Anna Kudick had three aces.