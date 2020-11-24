PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mauston's Incaprero, Quist make all-South Central first team

The current crop of Golden Eagles took the Mauston prep volleyball team to new heights the past two years.

The back-to-back South Central Conference champions wrapped up the run by placing four players, including three seniors, on the all-conference team. Senior Emma Incaprero and junior Mia Quist made the six-player first team, while seniors Matti Wafle and Maddy Scully earned second-team recognition.

The quartet led the Golden Eagles to a 12-3 season, a No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs and a run that ended with a 25-6, 25-13, 25-17 loss to top-seeded Madison Edgewood in the regional finals.

Incaprero and Quist were joined on the all-South Central first team by Nekoosa junior Robin Anderson, Wautoma seniors Hattie Bray and Harleigh Eagan, and Wisconsin Dells senior Brooke Hartley.

Incaprero rose to the first team after a four-year varsity career that saw her make the all-conference second team as a sophomore and junior. The setter went out with her best year yet, leading the South Central with 281 assists in 10 conference matches. Incaprero was also second in the conference with 35 aces, and finished the season with a total of 410 assists, 42 aces, 36 kills, 104 digs and 10 blocks.