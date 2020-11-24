PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mauston's Incaprero, Quist make all-South Central first team

The current crop of Golden Eagles took the Mauston prep volleyball team to new heights the past two years.
The back-to-back South Central Conference champions wrapped up the run by placing four players, including three seniors, on the all-conference team. Senior Emma Incaprero and junior Mia Quist made the six-player first team, while seniors Matti Wafle and Maddy Scully earned second-team recognition.
The quartet led the Golden Eagles to a 12-3 season, a No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs and a run that ended with a 25-6, 25-13, 25-17 loss to top-seeded Madison Edgewood in the regional finals.
Incaprero and Quist were joined on the all-South Central first team by Nekoosa junior Robin Anderson, Wautoma seniors Hattie Bray and Harleigh Eagan, and Wisconsin Dells senior Brooke Hartley.
Incaprero rose to the first team after a four-year varsity career that saw her make the all-conference second team as a sophomore and junior. The setter went out with her best year yet, leading the South Central with 281 assists in 10 conference matches. Incaprero was also second in the conference with 35 aces, and finished the season with a total of 410 assists, 42 aces, 36 kills, 104 digs and 10 blocks.
“Most importantly, Emma motivates her teammates and works with underclassmen and younger youth to love the game of volleyball and improve their skills,” Mauston head coach Tara Hansen said of Incaprero, who will play volleyball at Wisconsin Lutheran College next year. “Emma has also worked hard on defending the back row and has been successful in that endeavor. Emma’s presence on and off the court will truly be missed.”
Quist, the lone member of Mauston’s all-conference quartet who can return next year, was third in the South Central with 93 kills while also leading the Golden Eagles with 98 digs in conference play. It was the second straight first-team all-conference honoree for the outside hitter, who also made the second team as a freshman in 2018. Quist had a total of 162 kills, 32 aces, 16 blocks and 118 digs as a junior.
“Every year Mia adds another skill to her repertoire,” Hansen said. “Mia will be one to keep your eye on next year.”
Wafle made the all-conference team for the first time thanks to a senior season in which she had a conference-best .435 hitting percentage and was second among all South Central players with 102 kills and 23 blocks. Wafle had 131 kills, 36 blocks, five aces and 13 digs on the year.
“Matti has worked extremely hard outside the high school season to improve her skills at the net and that hard work has paid off,” Hansen said of the middle hitter. “Many teams started tipping when Matti was in the front row. I have had the pleasure of having Matti on varsity for three years.”
Scully made the second team for the second straight year. The versatile senior tallied 15 aces with a serving percentage of 91. Scully put together a 15-match senior season that included 69 kills, 22 aces, 13 blocks and 58 digs.
“Maddy Scully, like Emma, has many titles ... middle hitter, left back, senior, four-year varsity player, captain,” Hansen said. “This year Maddy was really vocal on the court and helped Emma direct the ball to our offense and away from the defense. Maddy also added the back row to her resume.”
Mauston went 29-11 in conference play during the seniors’ four seasons, including 19-1 the past two years. Mauston went 9-1 in conference play to win the six-team South Central in 2020. Wautoma (8-2), Wisconsin Dells (7-3), Nekoosa (3-7), Adams-Friendship (3-7) and Westfield (1-9) rounded out the field.
“Mauston volleyball will look different next year without Paige Navis, Sadie Eckerman, Emma Incaprero, Matti Wafle and Maddy Scully, but the five players returning next year have spent hundreds of hours with the seniors and have witnessed their work ethic and team unity,” Hansen said of the Golden Eagles’ outlook going forward after winning the first two South Central titles in program history. “Mauston volleyball has made history over the last two seasons, winning back-to-back conference titles, and will continue to play volleyball at a competitive level.”
First team
Emma Incaprero, sr., Mauston; Mia Quist, jr., Mauston; Robin Anderson, jr., Nekoosa; Hattie Bray, sr., Wautoma; Harleigh Eagan, sr., Wautoma; Brooke Hartley, sr., Wisconsin Dells.
Second team
Matti Wafle sr., Mauston; Maddy Scully, sr., Mauston; Aneta Gbur, sr., Adams; Ava Stahl, so., Wautoma; Bryn Janke, fr., Wisconsin Dells; Alanna Wilson, sr., Wisconsin Dells.
