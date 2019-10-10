Over this past week in Juneau County high school volleyball, the Mauston Golden Eagles captured the first conference title in volleyball in school history with wins over Wisconsin Dells and Nekoosa.
Meanwhile, in the race for the Scenic Bluffs Conference crown, Royall kept on winning. The Panthers sit at 10-1 in conference play this year, one game back of Hillsboro’s perfect 11-0 mark. The two teams are set for a huge clash in the final match of the regular season Thursday, October 17 in Elroy. Before then, both teams have two matches to navigate through, with each still having to face third-place Cashton.
Mauston Golden Eagles 3, Nekoosa Papermakers 0
Coming off the heels of securing a share of their first-ever South Central Conference title, the Golden Eagles ensured that the conference crown would be theirs and theirs only.
Mauston swept Nekoosa to clinch the outright SCC championship 25-7, 25-16, 25-14 Tuesday, October 8 at Mauston High School. The Golden Eagles improved to 24-4 overall and 9-0 in conference play. They’ve now won five in a row and 17 of their last 18.
Stat leaders for Mauston included Maddy Scully with 11 kills, Emma Incaprero with 17 assists, Anna Kudick with seven aces and Sam Thrasher with 13 digs.
Royall Panthers 3, Wonewoc-Center Wolves 1
After dropping the first set, the Panthers regrouped to win in four sets over the Wolves 22-25, 25-7, 25-13, 25-18 in the second match of a double dual Tuesday, October 8 in Cashton. The win extended Royall’s winning streak to four.
For the Panthers, Emma Gruen had 12 kills, Savannah DeWitt recorded 20 digs and Jessica Brueggeman finished with five blocks. For Wonewoc-Center, Kailey Ertel notched eight kills and Riley Nielsen added nine assists.
Bangor Cardinals 3, New Lisbon Rockets 1
The Rockets took a set, but ultimately fell in four sets to Bangor. The Cardinals topped New Lisbon 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13 in the back end of a double dual Tuesday, October 8 in Bangor.
The two teams will meet again for their second match of the season Tuesday, October 15 in New Lisbon.
Hillsboro Tigers 3, Necedah Cardinals 0
The Tigers continued to plug along in conference play by sweeping the Cardinals 25-20, 25-15, 25-18 in the second match of a double dual Tuesday, October 8 in Bangor.
With the win, Hillsboro moved to 11-0 in Scenic Bluffs play to head into the final week of the regular season all alone in first place in the conference standings. The Tigers swept the Cardinals 25-16, 25-11, 25-20 in Hillsboro earlier in September.
Necedah Cardinals 3, New Lisbon Rockets 0
In the front end of a double dual, Necedah swept New Lisbon 25-19, 25-15, 25-21 Tuesday, October 8 in Bangor.
The win capped off the Cardinals’ season sweep of the Rockets. Back in early September, the Cardinals won in four sets over New Lisbon 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17 in Necedah. For the Rockets in that first meeting, senior Mya Delgado recorded 16 kills and eight digs, sophomore Libby Rogers had 16 digs and junior Emily Wiese finished with 18 assists.
For Necedah in that first match, senior Miah Hansen finished with 15 kills, 17 digs and nine assists, freshman Marysta Saylor added 14 assists, senior Hannah Horak had 14 digs, sophomore Paige Uksas led the way with four aces and senior Kyra Saylor notched 11 kills.
Royall Panthers 3, Brookwood Falcons 0
You have free articles remaining.
In their first match of a doubleheader as part of a double dual, the Panthers easily swept the Falcons 25-13, 25-11, 25-9 Tuesday, October 8 in Cashton.
On the match, Royall stat leaders included Emma Gruen with 13 kills, Savannah DeWitt with 16 digs and Cheyenne Harris with six aces. Earlier in September in Ontario, the Panthers swept Brookwood 25-14, 25-15, 25-17.
Cashton Eagles 3, Wonewoc-Center Wolves 0
All the sets were fairly competitive, but the Eagles swept Wonewoc-Center 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 in the first match of a double dual Tuesday, October 8 in Cashton.
For the Wolves, Kailey Ertel finished with 15 kills and Shelby Justman had 15 assists and four service aces. In their first meeting of the season in Wonewoc, the Eagles swept the Wolves 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 earlier in September.
Wonewoc-Center places third at North Crawford invite
In was a very eventful day for the Wonewoc-Center Wolves — with four of their five matches going the full three sets — as they secured a third-place finish at the North Crawford Invitational Saturday, October 5 in Soldiers Grove.
The Wolves went the distance against Fennimore, defeating the Golden Eagles 25-23, 22-25, 15-8. In another three-set match, they outlasted Kickapoo after dropping the first set. Wonewoc-Center topped the Panthers 25-27, 25-19, 16-14.
The Wauzeka-Steuben Hornets flipped the script on the Wolves, defeating them 25-22, 25-27, 15-12. The Highland Cardinals had similar success, besting Wonewoc-Center in three sets 25-19, 17-25, 15-12. In the tournament’s third-place match, the Wolves swept the Belmont Braves 25-20, 25-14.
On the day for Wonewoc-Center, Kailey Ertel accumulated 55 kills and Riley Nielsen had 32 kills.
Necedah Cardinals 3, Brookwood Falcons 1
After narrowly losing the first set, Necedah rallied to convincingly defeat Brookwood 26-28, 25-8, 25-11, 25-21 Thursday, October 3 in Ontario.
The Cardinals fell just short in the first set, losing 28-26. They responded emphatically by dominating the next two sets and then holding on to win the fourth set and the match. The two teams will meet again in the penultimate match of the regular season Tuesday, October 15 in Necedah.
Hillsboro Tigers 3, Wonewoc-Center Wolves 0
The Tigers maintained their perfect record in Scenic Bluffs play by sweeping Wonewoc-Center 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 Thursday, October 3 in Hillsboro.
Though they didn’t end up winning any sets, the Wolves stuck right with the conference’s current first-place team throughout the entirety of the match. For Wonewoc-Center, Kailey Ertel had nine kills and four blocks, Shelby Justman finished with 11 assists and Riley Nielsen added 15 digs.
Hillsboro Tigers 3, New Lisbon Rockets 0
The Rockets held more than their own against the Tigers in the first set, but ultimately dropped the set and then the match in straight sets 25-23, 25-18, 25-7 Tuesday, October 1 in New Lisbon.
The first set went right down to the wire, with Hillsboro pulling it out 25-23. The Tigers won a competitive second set and then dominated in the third to complete the win and move to 8-0 in conference play.
For New Lisbon, senior Mya Delgado notched nine kills and five digs, junior Emily Wiese contributed 18 assists, junior Sam Spaniol added eight digs and sophomore Libby Rogers finished with eight digs and the Rockets’ lone service ace on the night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)