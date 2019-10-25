In the regional semifinals of this year’s volleyball postseason, Royall and Mauston steered clear of any potential upset bids to advance to the regional finals. Meanwhile, Wonewoc-Center gave top-seeded Hillsboro a little scare, but ultimately saw its season ended.
Royall 3, Blair-Taylor 1
A strong start gave way to a lethargic stretch in the middle of the match, but the Panthers regrouped to top Blair-Taylor in four sets and move on to the regional finals.
No. 2 seed Royall used a stellar first two sets and a reinvigorated finishing kick to best the seventh-seeded Wildcats 25-12, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19 in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinals match Thursday, October 24 in Elroy.
The Panthers’ play was crisp in the early going and fueled a two sets to none lead. But they then hit a lull that allowed Blair-Taylor back in the match. The Wildcats took the third set and were right there with Royall well into the fourth before the Panthers closed strong to take the set and the match and punch their ticket to the regional finals.
“The first two (sets) we won pretty easily and got a chance to put our other kids that don’t usually play in,” said Royall head coach Craig Baeseman. “Then in the third set we just kind of lost our focus. We’ve been doing that a lot this year where we can’t put a team away. And credit to Blair-Taylor, I thought they played well.”
The match marked the return of Emma Gruen from a sprained ankle she suffered against Cashton two weeks ago. She led the team with 17 kills in her first match back.
Elsewhere for the Panthers, Cheyenne Harris had 11 kills and 22 digs, Molly Crneckiy finished with 42 assists, Savannah DeWitt tallied a team-high 24 digs and Veronica Mertins led the way with five blocks.
Royall now advances to the regional finals, where it hosts No. 3 seed Bangor Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. in Elroy. In September, the Panthers topped the Cardinals on the road 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 in a tight three sets. In the rematch at home in early October, Royall won in four sets 25-16, 25-10, 10-25, 25-21.
With a win, the Panthers would move on to the sectional semifinals for a likely matchup with No. 1 seed Hillsboro. The Tigers swept Royall in both their meetings this year: 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 in Hillsboro in September and 27-25, 26-24, 25-18 last week in Elroy.
Mauston 3, La Crosse Logan 0
None of the sets came particularly easy, but Mauston kept moving right along into the regional finals without dropping a set.
The second-seeded Golden Eagles swept away No. 7 seed La Crosse Logan 25-21, 25-20,
25-17 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal matchup Thursday, October 24 at Mauston High School.
After Mauston won a close first set, the Rangers held a slim lead fairly deep into the second set before the Golden Eagles closed strong to take a two sets to none advantage. They then won the third set a bit more comfortably to complete the sweep.
Mauston’s Mia Quist tallied 14 kills and 18 digs, Emma Incaprero had 16 assists and five aces, Sam Thrasher notched 19 digs, Sam Kobylski added 13 assists and Maddy Scully recorded two blocks.
The Golden Eagles next host the third-seeded Northland Pines Eagles out of the city of Eagle River in northeastern Wisconsin in a regional final matchup Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. in Mauston.
Hillsboro 3, Wonewoc-Center 1
The Wolves couldn’t pull off an upset of top-seeded Hillsboro, but they did something no other Scenic Bluffs team had done this year: take a set against the Tigers.
No. 1 seed Hillsboro regrouped from a second-set loss to vanquish No. 9 seed Wonewoc-Center in four sets 25-15, 22-25, 25-10, 25-12 in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal match Thursday, October 24 at Hillsboro High School.
The Tigers were a dominating force in the Scenic Bluffs this season, going 14-0 in conference play to capture the SBC title while not dropping a single set along the way. That included a 25-14, 25-12, 15-14 road win over Wonewoc-Center in early September and a closer 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 home victory against the Wolves earlier this month.
Wonewoc-Center continued its improvement by pulling out the second set Thursday night to level the match at one set apiece. However, Hillsboro regrouped and dominated from there to advance to the regional finals.
For the Wolves, Riley Nielsen notched 10 kills and 13 assists, Shelby Justman had 13 assists and six kills, Kailey Ertel finished with 10 kills and Nicole Totzke added six kills.
The Tigers next host No. 4 seed Alma Center Lincoln with a spot at sectionals hanging in the balance Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. in Hillsboro.
