PREP VOLLEYBALL: Serve receive struggles hinder Mauston in season-ending loss to Madison Edgewood

Following a 4-0 run to start by Edgewood, Mauston clawed back with a 3-0 spurt to pull within 4-3. From there it was all Crusaders though as Edgewood caught fire with a set-ending 21-3 run. Senior Ella Foti had two kills and a pair of aces, while junior Natalie Ring had three of her five aces as Mauston just didn’t have an answer.

The Crusaders piled up that momentum early in the second set as Mauston again slipped behind early on as Edgewood opened the middle stanza on a 12-2 run. The Golden Eagles were able to garner some momentum with a short 5-2 spurt, including a pair of Quist kills and an ace by senior Paige Navis, to pull within 14-7, but the Crusaders countered back.

Edgewood responded with a 6-0 run, including two aces by junior Lauren Hazelett and two kills by junior Amber Grosse, to extend the advantage to 20-7. From there, the Golden Eagles created some offense, but traded points until the Crusaders won out, 25-13, on a kill from senior Michelle Schmitt.

Hansen noted the importance of the close to second set as “whenever we could get them out of their normal (set), it was good for us,” however, the struggles to solve the serves hurt, namely the Crusaders’ depth.