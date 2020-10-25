PREP VOLLEYBALL: Serve receive struggles hinder Mauston in season-ending loss to Madison Edgewood

LAKE MILLS — The Mauston volleyball team has feasted on opponents this season, serving up 183 aces entering Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 regional final against Madison Edgewood.
The Golden Eagles got a taste of their own medicine from the top-seeded Crusaders as they struggled to solve Edgewood’s bevy of servers in a 25-6, 25-13, 25-17 loss to deny Mauston its first regional title in at least 20 years at Lake Mills High School. Junior Mia Quist had eight kills and senior Emma Incaprero had 16 assists Mauston, while the Crusaders combined for 15 aces.
“We had a hard time with our serve receive and we practiced that a lot the last couple days, but the girls never got down on themselves,” Mauston coach Tara Hansen said. “They kept pumping each other and then when we did have a good pass, you could see our hitting coming through and we got a few blocks.”
“I’m very proud of them. It’s tough for those five seniors and the girls that have been playing for them the last couple years, but we’re just very proud of the heart of this whole team.”
No. 2 seed Mauston (12-3) struggled out of the gates and just had a hard time piercing the Crusaders’ front line. After surrendering just two points in its opening set against River Valley on Thursday, Edgewood (12-1) allowed just six against the Golden Eagles.
Following a 4-0 run to start by Edgewood, Mauston clawed back with a 3-0 spurt to pull within 4-3. From there it was all Crusaders though as Edgewood caught fire with a set-ending 21-3 run. Senior Ella Foti had two kills and a pair of aces, while junior Natalie Ring had three of her five aces as Mauston just didn’t have an answer.
The Crusaders piled up that momentum early in the second set as Mauston again slipped behind early on as Edgewood opened the middle stanza on a 12-2 run. The Golden Eagles were able to garner some momentum with a short 5-2 spurt, including a pair of Quist kills and an ace by senior Paige Navis, to pull within 14-7, but the Crusaders countered back.
Edgewood responded with a 6-0 run, including two aces by junior Lauren Hazelett and two kills by junior Amber Grosse, to extend the advantage to 20-7. From there, the Golden Eagles created some offense, but traded points until the Crusaders won out, 25-13, on a kill from senior Michelle Schmitt.
Hansen noted the importance of the close to second set as “whenever we could get them out of their normal (set), it was good for us,” however, the struggles to solve the serves hurt, namely the Crusaders’ depth.
“We don’t have anybody that we play against that serves that hard, or that has that many consecutive servers that can serve that aggressive,” she said. “There may be one here or there, and once you get that person out you’re good for another five or six, but Edgewood had server after server that would come straight across the tape and drop.”
“We have a lot of tall girls that play in the back row and that was hard for us to get the ball up.”
Needing a victory to stay alive, Mauston again got on the back foot in the third set as the Crusaders opened on a 9-2 run. The Golden Eagles were able to spell that momentum however, responding with a 5-3 dash, including three Quist kills, to chisel within 12-7.
Edgewood eclipsed that drive quickly though, responding with a 9-1 run for a 21-8 cushion. Mauston strung together one final push, inching within 22-15 behind a 7-1 surge, including kills from senior Matti Wafle and Quist, and an ace by junior Anna Kudick, but it wasn’t enough as the Crusaders shut the door.
Ring, Foti and Grosse each had six kills for the Crusaders, with Foti adding 15 assists and Ring six digs. Wafle added six kills and a block alongside senior Maddy Scully, while Quist notched seven digs. Hansen noted the difficulties the lanky Crusaders posed for the Golden Eagles, as “things we could normally do with a short front we couldn’t,” but she still praised the group’s ingenuity.
“Matti loves to go and smack the ball, but tonight saw her go up and push it and got a couple kills off that. It was just nice we did some new things tonight and we’re just so proud of them,” she added.
While bittersweet it was another storybook year for the Golden Eagles as they captured their second-ever outright South Central Conference title. The group, namely the five seniors of Wafle, Scully, Incaprero, Navis and Sadie Eckerman, has certainly left an impact on the program.
And given the fluidity of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s something to commend.
“We took every game one day-at-a-time because you just never knew when your season was going to end. We got to senior night and were thankful for that, then got all the way through conference and were thankful for that not knowing, even in the middle of September, if there would be a postseason,” Hansen said.
“I’m sure they’re very happy we made it this far, because they have a lot of club friends of theirs that didn’t play this fall and are going to the spring season.”
MADISON EDGEWOOD 3, MAUSTON 0
Mauston;6;13;17
Madison Edgewood;25;25;25
MAUSTON (leaders) — Kills: Mia Quist 8, Matti Wafle 6; Assists: Emma Incaprero 16; Aces: Paige Navis, Anna Kudick 1; Digs: Mia Quist 7; Blocks: Maddy Scully, Matti Wafle 1.
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Kills: Natalie Ring, Amber Grosse, Ella Foti 6; Assists: Ella Foti 15; Aces: Natalie Ring 5; Digs: Natalie Ring 6; Blocks: Natalie Ring, Addie Schmotzer 1.
Brie Eckerman
Emma Incaprero
Anna Kudick
Paige Navis
Madison Edgewood's Addie Schmotzer
Mia Quist
Maddy Scully
Matti Wafle
Brie Eckerman
Madison Edgewood's Natalie Ring
Emma Incaprero
Anna Kudick
Paige Navis
Mia Quist
Madison Edgewood's Ella Foti
Maddy Scully
Matti Wafle
Madison Edgewood's Nicole Schmitt
Mauston coach Tara Hansen
Mauston huddle
