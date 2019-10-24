The 2019 WIAA volleyball playoffs got underway this week across the state, which means several Juneau County teams were in action.
Mauston expectedly dispatched an inferior opponent in straight sets, Wonewoc-Center survived in four sets to keep its season alive, New Lisbon dropped a five-set thriller and Necedah was competitive but fell it straight sets.
The only Juneau team not in action Tuesday night was Royall. The Panthers, a No. 2 seed in its Division 5 bracket, received a bye and will face No. 7 seed Blair-Taylor Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m. in Elroy.
Regional semifinals are set for Thursday, October 24 with regionals finals taking place Saturday, October 26.
Mauston 3, Rhinelander 0Even if the third set got a bit more interesting than they would have liked, the Golden Eagles did what any heavy favorite wants to do in the postseason: win in straight sets.
The second-seeded Golden Eagles cruised to a 25-15, 25-15, 28-26 win in three sets over the 15th-seeded Rhinelander Hodags in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal match Tuesday, October 22 at Mauston High School.
“We accomplished our goal of going out in three, but we were hoping to play a little bit better,” said Mauston senior Sam Kobylski. “But we kept persevering through what was happening. A lot of balls were being sent over on one (hit), which we’re not used to, but we adjusted.”
For the Golden Eagles, Maddy Scully recorded 10 kills, eight digs and a block. Emma Incaprero notched 22 assists and three aces. Mia Quist had nine kills, seven digs and a block. Anna Kudick and Kobylski each finished with two aces and Sam Thrasher added 13 digs.
With the program’s first-ever conference title already under their belt, Mauston feels like it has the pieces to make some noise with a deep postseason run. The next hurdle ahead comes in the form of No. 7 seed La Crosse Logan, who opened postseason play with a 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18 win over No. 10 seed Sparta.
The two teams met once in the regular season. Mauston swept the Rangers 25-19, 25-14 back in late August at the Black River Falls Invitational. The Golden Eagles host La Crosse Logan in the regional semifinals Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m. in Mauston.
Wonewoc-Center 3, Weston 1They had to fight through four grueling sets on the road, but the Wolves remain alive in 2019.
No. 9 seed Wonewoc-Center held off No. 8 seed Weston 25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 25-21 in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal matchup Tuesday, October 22 at Weston High School in Cazenovia.
Kailey Ertel had 18 kills, Riley Nielsen finished with 10 kills and 19 assists, Shelby Justman added nine kills and Faith Krueger notched five service aces for the Wolves in the win.
Wonewoc-Center now moves on to face Scenic Bluffs Conference champion Hillsboro in the regional semifinals. The Tigers, currently ranked No. 5 in the state in Division 4 in the latest coaches’ poll, topped the Wolves in straight sets in both of their regular-season meetings.
The two teams square off Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m. in Hillsboro.
Blair-Taylor 3, New Lisbon 2
The Rockets gave everything they had in a match that went the distance, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to keep their season alive.
The seventh-seeded Wildcats outlasted No. 10 seed New Lisbon 25-19, 9-25, 27-25, 21-25, 15-8 in a five-set affair in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal match Tuesday, October 22 in Blair.
After dropping the first set, the Rockets came roaring back with a dominating 25-9 win in the second. They narrowly lost the third set then eked out a win in the fourth to level the match at 2-2. But the Wildcats had the answer in the decisive fifth set to pull out the victory.
While New Lisbon’s season is now over, Blair-Taylor advances to the regional semifinals to face No. 2 seed Royall Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m. in Elroy.
Edgar 3, Necedah 0
In a tight three-set match, the Cardinals couldn’t come up with the pivotal late rallies to keep their season going.
The seventh-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 10 seed Necedah 25-20, 25-22, 25-19 in a competitive straight-set win in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal match Tuesday, October 22 in Edgar.
Edgar advances to face the second-seeded Stratford Tigers, who are currently ranked No. 5 in Division 3 in the latest coaches’ poll. Stratford has made it to state in each of the past two years, losing in the state semifinals in 2017 and the state championship in 2018.
The Wildcats and the Tigers are set to square off in the regional semifinals Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m. in Stratford.
