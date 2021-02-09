PREP WRESTLING: Royall's McKittrick heading back to state; other area grapplers place at sectionals

Hoehn (10-3) was the beneficiary of a bye in the quarterfinals but got pinned in his next two matches against Prairie du Chien’s Bradyn Saint and Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Huschitt. He was able to close his day out on a high note however, sticking Columbus’ Anthony Goelzer in 3:57 to finish fifth.

Dolata meanwhile got off to a tough start by getting pinned in his quarterfinal match by Viroqua’s Aaron Dobbs, but rebounded with a pin over Jefferson’s Alex Vaszuez in 46 seconds in the consolation wrestlebacks.

He was unable to build on his momentum however, getting pinned in his next two matches to settle for sixth and finish the year 3-4 overall. Despite their seasons coming to a close, the sectional experience will be imperative for the trio looking ahead to next year.

Rockets, Cardinals close campaigns

Like Mauston, New Lisbon and Necedah saw their seasons come to an end at the Div. 3 Mineral Point sectional as both the Rockets and Cardinals failed to advance anyone on to state.

The Rockets quintet produced three top-five finishes however, good enough for a 15th place team finish with 33 points. Leading the New Lisbon charge was the duo of freshman Adam Neron and senior Devon Lee, who each finished fourth at their respective weights.