PREP WRESTLING: Royall's McKittrick heading back to state; other area grapplers place at sectionals

After falling in the preliminary round of his first two WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament appearances, Nolan McKittrick took a major step forward last year, finishing third at 106 pounds.
The Royall senior ensured he’ll get one more shot at going for gold this Saturday after claiming the 113 pound title at last weekend’s Div. 3 Mineral Point sectional. McKittrick — ranked No. 1 by WiWrestling.com — will go it alone however as Royall failed to advance anyone else through with three more Panthers each finishing third.
In a normal year, the trio of seniors Ashton Roach (170 pounds), Jameson Bender (182) and Mason McCluskey (220) would be joining McKittrick; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIAA reduced the qualifying field per weight class from 12 to 8 wrestlers, meaning only the top-two finishers advanced. With that being said, it was a stellar day for the Panthers as they finished fourth as a team with 98 points, with the host Pointers (153.5) claiming the team title, followed by Iowa-Grant/Highland (138.5) and La Crosse Aquinas (120.5).
McKittrick (17-0) faced little adversity in his first two matches, breezing to a pin in the quarterfinals before topping Fennimore’s Nick Needham, 9-0, in the semis. In the championship match, McKittrick got all he could handle from Mineral Point’s Lucas Sullivan. The fourth-ranked Pointer got a takedown in the waning seconds of the second period to knot things at 2, but McKittrick stayed cool as ever.
After deferring the choice to the second period, the Panthers veteran chose to start the third period down and scored an escape with 1 minute, 4 seconds to go for a 3-2 lead. From there, he held off Sullivan to punch his ticket to state for a fourth straight season.
The rest of the Royall contingent wasn’t as lucky however as the trio of Roach, Bender and McCluskey saw their careers come to a close, but not without a fight. All three fought their way back after getting beaten in the first two rounds, each picking up pins in their respective third-place matches.
While Roach and McCluskey’s victories granted them a chance to wrestleback for second, Bender was forced to settle for third by rule after getting pinned by Mineral Point’s Mason Hughes in the semis. As for Roach, he dropped a high-scoring 20-10 major decision to Ithaca/Weston’s Jacob Manning, while McCluskey got stuck by Mineral Point’s Daniel Nordstrom in 3:30 to each settle for bronze.
Along with the quartet of top-three finishers, Colin McKittrick and Josh Palamaruk each took fifth for the Panthers. With his first place finish, Nolan McKittrick will get one final chance to go for that elusive gold medal at Saturday’s Div. 3 state tournament at Wausau East.
Up first, a match-up with third-ranked sophomore Ray Lemieux of Coleman, who’s making his second straight state appearance.
Mauston trio ends season in Richland Center
Mauston and its three wrestlers suffered a similar fate at last weekend’s Div. 2 Richland Center sectional as the Golden Eagles failed to qualify anyone to next weekend’s Div. 2 state tournament at Adams-Friendship.
Despite missing the big dance, the Golden Eagles put together a strong collective performance with freshman Drake Gosda, sophomore Dalton Hoehn and junior Brandon Dolata each finishing inside the top-six of their respective weight classes.
The trio combined to score 27 points, good for 19th place out of 25 teams, while Prairie du Chien captured the team title with 166.5 ahead of Evansville (136) and Lodi (77.5).
Leading the way for Mauston was Gosda as the sectional debutant finished fourth at 106 pounds. Gosda’s day got off to a good start, pinning Beloit Turner’s Zack Ries in 1:15 in the quarterfinals but dropped a 9-7 decision to Dodgeville’s Charlie Meudt in the semis.
Unfazed, Gosda rebounded with a pin over Wisconsin Dells’ Nick Ersland in the consolation semifinals — his third straight win over the Chiefs freshman — to set up a third-place match with Evansville’s Gunner Katzenmeyer.
Gosda (14-3) nearly put away the Blue Devils junior but missed his chance and ultimately came out on the wrong end of an 11-7 decision. Things didn’t work out much better for Hoehn or Dolata, who took fifth and sixth place, respectively, at 170 and 160.
Hoehn (10-3) was the beneficiary of a bye in the quarterfinals but got pinned in his next two matches against Prairie du Chien’s Bradyn Saint and Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Huschitt. He was able to close his day out on a high note however, sticking Columbus’ Anthony Goelzer in 3:57 to finish fifth.
Dolata meanwhile got off to a tough start by getting pinned in his quarterfinal match by Viroqua’s Aaron Dobbs, but rebounded with a pin over Jefferson’s Alex Vaszuez in 46 seconds in the consolation wrestlebacks.
He was unable to build on his momentum however, getting pinned in his next two matches to settle for sixth and finish the year 3-4 overall. Despite their seasons coming to a close, the sectional experience will be imperative for the trio looking ahead to next year.
Rockets, Cardinals close campaigns
Like Mauston, New Lisbon and Necedah saw their seasons come to an end at the Div. 3 Mineral Point sectional as both the Rockets and Cardinals failed to advance anyone on to state.
The Rockets quintet produced three top-five finishes however, good enough for a 15th place team finish with 33 points. Leading the New Lisbon charge was the duo of freshman Adam Neron and senior Devon Lee, who each finished fourth at their respective weights.
At 106, Neron traded wins and losses over the course of the day, ultimately falling to Fennimore’s Ian Crapp, 6-1, in the third place match to finish his debut season at 13-5. Lee followed an identical path at 132 as he closed out his career at 14-4.
After falling in the semis, Lee grinded out a 5-4 decision over Ithaca/Weston’s Gavin Templen in the consolation semis, only to fall to Riverdale’s Nick Stitzer, 6-2, to finish fourth. Along with the top duo, Reid Sawyer finish in fifth at 113 thanks to his quarterfinal pin over Whitehall’s Dylan Moats.
New Lisbon’s fellow qualifiers Marcus Forsythe and Sam Duckworth each lost both of their matches via pin fall at 120 and 195 pounds, respectively. That was similar fate shared by Necedah’s lone entrant, Shayne Sparby as the Cardinal dropped a major decision and was pinned to bow out in two bouts.
